Preview: Oregon at UNLV

Sixteenth-ranked Oregon, which has compiled a perfect 6-0 record without leaving the city limits of Eugene, Ore., finally hits the road for a game on Friday night when it plays UNLV in the MGM Grand Showcase at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The Ducks will then fly to Hawaii where they will face Navy on Monday at Bloch Arena at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which withstood the 1941 Japanese bombing 74 years ago, before concluding the three-game trip at Boise State.

Oregon, which comes in off a 78-73 victory over Fresno State on Monday, is off to its hot start despite missing two probable starters in 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Jordan Bell, who set a school record with 94 blocks last year, and senior point guard Dylan Ennis, a graduate transfer from Villanova who averaged 9.9 points and 3.5 assists last season for the Wildcats. Both are recovering from foot injuries that will likely keep them sidelined until after Christmas. “You play the cards the way they keep coming and the guys have done a great job with that,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told the Eugene Register-Guard. “I told them right away that until we get the guys back, this is our team and this is what we have to do. I don’t feel sorry for the guys who are playing, I feel sorry for the guys who aren‘t.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (6-0): True freshman guard Tyler Dorsey, who starred for Greece during the summer at the 2015 FIBA under-19 World Championships after earning 2015 Gatorade State Player of the Year honors at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, leads the Ducks in scoring (14.7) and assists (3.0). Bell’s loss has been softened by the play of springy 6-foot-10 forward Chris Boucher, the 2015 national junior college player of year at Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., who is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks (13.5), senior forward Elgin Cook (13.0) and senior forward Dwayne Benjamin (10.7) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT UNLV (6-1): The Runnin’ Rebels, perennial under-achievers under fifth-year coach Dave Rice who have missed the postseason each of the last two seasons, are a 77-75 loss to UCLA in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational away from a perfect start. Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw, who garnered Mountain West Player of the Week honors on Monday after averaging 20.8 points over four games last week, leads the team in scoring (19 per game) and has connected on 21-of-45 3-point attempts. Stephen Zimmerman Jr., a 7-foot true freshman forward who was a McDonald’s All-American last spring, is averaging 10 points and a team best 8.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Dorsey is 13-of-28 from 3-point range for an Oregon team that is shooting just 28.3 percent beyond the arc.

2. Oregon is 22-0 over the last two seasons when holding an opponent under 70 points and just 10-10 when allowing 70 or more points.

3. UNLV, which scored 80 or more points just twice last season, has already topped the 80-point mark four times this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 73, UNLV 67