No. 22 Oregon boost win streak to eight with 20-point victory

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dillon Brooks scored 20 points to lead No. 22 Oregon to an 83-63 win over UNLV on Saturday night at Moda Center.

Tyler Dorsey added 18 points and Jordan Bell had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Ducks won their eighth straight game to improve to 10-2.

Jovan Mooring scored 20 points and Tyrell Green had 18 to pace UNLV (6-5).

Oregon led by four at halftime but opened the second half on a 10-0 run as Bell scored, Brooks made a 3-pointer, Bell scored again and Payton Pritchard scored to put the Ducks up 47-33.

Cheickna Dembele ended the run before Dorsey and Bell hit back-to-back baskets and Brooks added a score to put Oregon up 53-35.

Pritchard started the game with a 3-pointer for Oregon and Bell added four straight points as the Ducks took a 7-0 lead.

Jalen Poyser scored the first points for UNLV before forward Kavell Bigby-Williams had four in a row for Oregon to take an 11-2 lead.

Kris Clyburn made a jumper for UNLV and Green hit a 3-pointer to get the Rebels within 13-9 before Dorsey scored for Oregon. Dylan Ennis hit a jumper and Brooks scored as Oregon went ahead 19-9.

Green scored five points in a row to cut the lead to 19-14 before forward Roman Sorkin scored for the Ducks and Dorsey followed with a bucket.

Forward Troy Baxter Jr. scored to get UNLV within 23-18 before Bell and Dorsey scored for Oregon. Ennis and Bigby-Williams added free throws to put Oregon ahead 30-19.

Poyser capped six straight points for the Rebels to close within 32-27 before Ennis scored and Dorsey hit a 3-pointer for Oregon to take a 37-29 lead. Baxter made a free throw and Green hit a 3-pointer to get the Rebels within 37-33 at halftime.

NOTES: Oregon junior F Dillon Brooks, an all-conference selection as a junior, made his first start of the season. He missed the first three games after offseason foot surgery and came off the bench in his first eight games of the season. ... Oregon C Chris Boucher, who leads the Ducks with 14.1 points per game, missed the game with a sprained ankle suffered in practice. ... Oregon improved to 2-1 at Moda Center under coach Dana Altman. ... Oregon leads the all-time series with UNLV 4-2.