UNLV 80, No. 15 Oregon 69

Senior guard Ike Nwamu scored 19 points, including 5-of-7 3-pointers, to lead UNLV to an 80-69 upset of No. 15 Oregon on Friday night in the MGM Grand Showcase at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It was the fourth straight win for the Runnin’ Rebels (7-1) and second over a ranked opponent. UNLV also defeated then No. 13 ranked Indiana, 72-69, on Nov. 25 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Senior point guard Jerome Seagears finished with 16 points, sophomore guard Patrick McCaw added 14 points and freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr. had his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels, who finished 10-of-23 from 3-point range.

Senior forward Dwayne Benjamin scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half for Oregon (6-1). Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey finished with 13 points, sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 12 points and nine rebounds and junior forward Chris Boucher finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks.

Nwamu, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from Mercer, had 14 points in the first half, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, as UNLV bolted to a 47-33 halftime lead. The Runnin’ Rebels, who led by as many as 16 points, shot 48.6 percent from the floor but were even better beyond the arc, connecting on 8-of-16 3-pointers.

UNLV opened the second half with a 8-2 run highlighted by a 3-pointer by Seagears to boost its lead to 20, 55-35, with 16:15 to go. But the Rebels then went over 10 minutes without a field goal after that and Oregon, which hit 6-of-9 3-pointers over that span, got as close as four points, 73-69, on a 3-pointer by Brooks with 3:30 left. UNLV closed the game out with a 7-0 run capped by Nwamu’s final 3-pointer of the night.