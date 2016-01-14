Preview: Oregon at Utah

Oregon looks to validate its strong start to the season with an important two-game road trip that begins at Utah on Thursday night. The Ducks, who also visit Colorado on Sunday, come into the Pac-12 matchup off two straight wins at home after opening their league slate with a setback at rival Oregon State.

“There is a formula for winning on the road and I don’t think its changed over the years,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told the Register Guard. “You have to keep the crowd out of it a bit and don’t give up big plays.” The Ducks will face a Utah squad that managed one victory in three road games to start its Pac-12 campaign. The Utes edged Colorado 56-54 last time out as guard Lorenzo Bonam stepped up with 17 points while leading scorer Jakob Poeltl struggled. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters after the win, “The guys are mature and hopefully this will erase the negative feeling we had from Stanford (70-68 OT loss on Jan. 1) and wipe that slate clean, and get ready to play some home games.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (13-3, 2-1 Pac 12): The Ducks recovered from the 13-point loss at Oregon State on Jan. 3 with victories over Stanford and California, allowing an average of 61.5 points in those outings. “We got our butts kicked (at Oregon State),” Oregon’s leading scorer Dillon Brooks (15.2 per game) told reporters. “It fired us up more to play defense and rebound the basketball.” Tyler Dorsey is contributing 14.6 points per game while Chris Boucher averages 12.1 – 14.3 in Pac-12 play – to go along with team highs in rebounds (8.1) and blocks (3.3).

ABOUT UTAH (12-4, 1-2): The Utes hope to remain unbeaten at home after winning their first eight games in Salt Lake City this season, and try to find the form that led to a victory over No. 6 Duke in New York on Dec. 19. Poeltl (17 points, 9.4 rebounds) scored only six in the victory at Colorado while Bonam, who is shooting 51.7 percent from the field, recorded his second-highest output. Utah will need more from Jordan Loveridge after he averaged just seven points in the first three Pac-12 games and made 7-of-21 from the field combined.

TIP-INS

1. The 7-foot Poeltl is shooting 66.5 percent from the field, ranking eighth in the country and first in the Pac-12.

2. Oregon F Elgin Cook is averaging only seven points in three Pac-12 games after scoring in double figures 10 of the first 13 contests.

3. The Ducks have won four straight against the Utes, including a 70-68 overtime triumph in their last visit to Utah in January 2014.

PREDICTION: Utah 74, Oregon 70