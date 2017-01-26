Preview: Oregon at Utah

Oregon hopes to have its best player back on the floor when the No. 10 Ducks visit Utah for a Pac-12 game Thursday night. Dillon Brooks suffered a sprained foot last Thursday against California and the team's leading scorer didn't play in Saturday's victory against Stanford, but the 6-7 junior wing returned to practice Wednesday and is considered a game-time decision as Oregon looks to extend its school-record 16-game winning streak.

Utah was also without one of its top players the last two games as 6-8 junior forward David Collette was sidelined with concussion systems, and coach Larry Krystkowiak would not reveal his status for the Oregon game following Wednesday's practice. The Ducks try to start 8-0 in conference play for the first time in 91 years and sweep Utah and Colorado on the road for the first time since those teams joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Oregon forward Chris Boucher benefits the most if Collette is unable to play as the 6-10 senior forward is coming off a 16-point, 10-rebound effort against Stanford, his first double-double since missing two games with a sprained ankle last month. Even with Brooks, the Ducks rely on a balanced offense as they have five players averaging double figures in scoring, but none rank in the top 20 in the Pac-12.

TV: 10:30 p.m., ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12): The Ducks won their last six games by an average of 24.3 points, but coach Dana Altman still found something to complain about following their win against Stanford. Oregon committed 12 of its 19 turnovers in the second half, and starting guards Dylan Ennis and Tyler Dorsey combined for three assists and 10 turnovers. Casey Benson, who started all 38 games as a freshman guard last season, could be in line to win his spot back if either of those players continues to sputter.

ABOUT UTAH (14-5, 5-2): The Utes' only conference losses were by 10 points at No. 9 Arizona and one point at home against No. 7 UCLA, so the Ducks need to be prepared for a battle. Devon Daniels and Lorenzo Bonam each scored a career-high 24 points Saturday night in a 94-72 victory at Washington, and Kyle Kuzma fought through the flu while totaling 22 points and 15 rebounds, giving Utah even more optimism heading into this matchup. Then there's the bad taste the returning Utes have from last season's final matchup against Oregon, when the Ducks ran over Utah in the Pac-12 tournament final 88-57.

TIP-INS

1. Utah scored at least 80 points in five straight games for the first time since the 1993-94 season.

2. Oregon made at least 10 3-point baskets in the last five games with Benson 10-for-13 from beyond the arc in that span.

3. The Ducks lead the nation at 7.7 blocks per game.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Oregon 72