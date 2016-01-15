Oregon 77, Utah 59

Forward Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and guard Casey Benson added 15 points to lead Oregon to a 77-59 victory over Utah on Thursday night.

The Ducks shot 55 percent (28-of-51) from the field to notch their third straight win. Oregon had a 37-31 edge on the glass over the Utes and 36-18 advantage with points in the paint.

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at Utah

Guard Brandon Taylor scored 12 points to lead Utah. The Utes never found a rhythm on offense. They shot just 34 percent (19-of-56) from the field.

Oregon (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) took a quick 8-0 lead after Benson drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. The Ducks put Utah ( 12-5, 1-3 Pac-12) on its heels early, forcing three turnovers in the first four minutes.

It took the Utes a while to battle back into the game. Utah cut Oregon’s lead to 21-19 when Taylor drained a contested 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. The Ducks answered with a 7-0 run and pushed their lead to 28-19 on back-to-back layups from Brooks and guard Tyler Dorsey.

Oregon extended the lead to double digits when forward Roman Sorkin drained a 3-pointer in the corner to put the Ducks ahead 35-23. Then Brooks made a layup and Benson buried another 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 42-27 over Utah.

Utah looked poised to comeback early in the second half. Forward Jordan Loveridge beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer before halftime and then the Utes hit their first four shots after coming out of the locker room. It helped Utah trim Oregon’s lead to 50-44.

Utah’s comeback attempt fell flat when it missed 13 straight shots, committed four turnovers and went 7:42 without scoring a point. The Ducks doubled their lead during that stretch, going up 56-44 on a pair of layups from Benson and a jumper from Brooks.

Taylor broke the drought with a jumper with 9:37 left in the half. Oregon answered with a 7-0 run, culminating in a jumper from Brooks, to take a 65-46 lead with 6:33 remaining.