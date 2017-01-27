Brooks powers No. 10 Oregon past Utah in return

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dillon Brooks returned quickly from a sprained foot to help No. 10 Oregon continue its longest winning streak in school history.

The junior forward scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Ducks to a 73-67 win over Utah on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center. Brooks was 7 of 15 from the field after missing the previous game due to the injury.

“I knew what was at stake, and I didn’t want to let my team down,” Brooks said. “I definitely wanted to play.”

Jordan Bell added 15 points and Dylan Ennis scored 13 as Oregon won its 17th straight game to improve to 8-0 in the Pac-12 Conference for the first time in school history. The Ducks (19-2, 8-0) are tied with Arizona for first place in the conference.

Oregon trailed by as many as six points in the first half and fell behind early in the second half before pulling away for the victory in front of a sellout crowd of 15,000.

“We knew they would be energetic coming in with the big crowd and us being tied for first place in the conference,” Oregon junior guard Casey Benson said. “We battled back and got the win.”

Senior center Chris Boucher added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Benson scored eight points as Oregon won its eighth straight game over the Utes.

“It was a great atmosphere and we were a little sluggish to start,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We didn’t handle the last four minutes worth a darn, but we found a way to win, so that is a good job.”

Forward Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points to lead Utah (14-6, 5-3). Freshman guard Devon Daniels added 11 points, and junior forward David Collette had 10.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “To reach your potential, you have to beat teams like this.”

Oregon shot 49.1 percent from the field compared to 48.1 percent for Utah, but the Utes outrebounded the Ducks 33-28. Utah had 15 turnovers while Oregon had nine.

Oregon rallied late in the first half to take a 33-31 halftime lead, and Brooks opened the second half with a basket before Collette scored and Daniels made a 3-pointer to put Utah ahead 36-35.

Ennis made a free throw for Oregon, and Bell converted a three-point play as Oregon went up 39-36. Kuzma made two free throws for Utah, and guard Parker Van Dyke sank a 3-pointer to put the Utes up 41-39.

Boucher converted a three-point play and Bell dunked before Benson hit a trey to put Oregon ahead 47-41. Lorenzo Bonam scored for Utah before Tyler Dorsey made two free throws and Ennis hit a free throw before Bell dunked to give Oregon a 52-43 lead with 11:38 to play.

Bonam scored for Utah and Ennis answered for Oregon before Kuzma scored to put Utah ahead 54-47. Utah trailed 56-49 after guard Devon Daniels scored, but Ennis drove for a basket and Brooks made a free throw before Ennis hit a 3-pointer to put Oregon ahead 62-49.

Collette scored and guard Sedrick Barefield made four free throws to get the Utes within 64-55 before Kuzma drove to pull the Utes within 64-57.

Barefield scored again to cut the lead to 64-59 before Brooks made two free throws for Oregon. Boucher dunked to give Oregon a 68-61 lead before Daniels dunked for Utah.

Dorsey drove for an Oregon basket before Kuzma hit a 3-pointer to get Utah within 70-66 with 1:40 to go.

NOTES: Oregon F Keith Smith returned after missing the previous two games with an undisclosed injury. He played briefly Thursday and did not score. ... F David Collette was back for the Utes after missing two games due to a concussion. He finished with 10 points in 25 minutes. ... Utah had scored 80 points or more in five straight games for the first time since 1993-94, but that string came to an end. ... Oregon is the only team in the Pac-12 without a player ranked in the top 20 in scoring.