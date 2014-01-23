Preview: Oregon at Washington

Oregon, which was ranked No. 9 in the nation just three weeks ago, will try to end a four-game losing streak when it visits Washington on Thursday night. The Ducks began the week a surprising 10th in the Pac-12 standings following a two-week free fall that began with a loss at Colorado, continued with home defeats to California and Stanford, and featured a 80-72 Civil War loss at Oregon State on Sunday. “Each loss gets tougher and tougher to get us out of the hole we are digging,” senior guard Johnathan Loyd told the Eugene Register-Guard.

Washington also is sputtering. The Huskies were swept on their Bay Area trip for the first time in six years last week, getting hammered at California, 82-56, and then losing at Stanford, 79-67 on Saturday. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board,” freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss told the Seattle Times.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON (13-4, 1-4 Pac-12): Where would the Ducks be without a pair of high-profile transfers? Junior guard Joseph Young, a transfer from Houston who received a special NCAA waiver to be immediately eligible just before the start of the season, leads the team and ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring (18.0). Mike Moser, a post-grad transfer from UNLV, is second in scoring (14.2) and leads the team in rebounding (7.8).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-8, 3-3): Senior guard C.J. Wilcox ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring (19.7) and leads the conference in free-throw shooting (88.9). However, Wilcox has attempted just six free throws over the past six games and is coming off a season-low nine points at Stanford. Sophomore guard Andrew Andrews (12.6), Williams-Goss (12.3) and Perris Blackwell (10.2) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon leads the Pac-12 and ranks sixth nationally in free-throw percentage (76.9) while Washington (76.0) is second in the Pac-12 and eighth nationally.

2. Wilcox ranks No. 8 in Pac-12 history in 3-pointers made (266) and needs just six more to catch No. 7 Damon Stoudamire (272), who currently is an assistant with No. 1 Arizona.

3. Oregon coach Dana Altman was unsure whether 6-11 C Waverly Austin, who missed the Oregon State loss with an illness, would be able to play against the Huskies.

PREDICTION: Oregon 88, Washington 85