Preview: Oregon at Washington

Two of the top shot blockers in the country take center stage Sunday when Oregon visits Washington, which is seeking its second straight win following a four-game losing streak. Washington 7-foot center Robert Upshaw leads the nation at 4.5 blocks per game, while Oregon 6-9 freshman forward Jordan Bell is fourth nationally at 3.5. Defense has become a growing concern for the Ducks, who allowed 108 points in Thursday’s nine-point overtime loss at Washington State.

The Huskies used a seven-man rotation on Thursday against Oregon State in their first game without forward Jernard Jarreau, who will miss 4-6 weeks while recovering from right knee surgery. Upshaw, a transfer from Fresno State, made his first start for the Huskies in place of Jarreau against the Beavers and collected 12 points and 15 rebounds in the 56-43 victory. Upshaw faces a tough matchup Sunday against Bell, who has already set an Oregon single-season record with 60 blocks.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12): Guard Joseph Young scored 32 points against Washington State and averages a league-high 20.1 points for the Ducks, who lead the Pac-12 in scoring (77.8) and assists (16.1). Forward Elgin Cook scored a career-high 26 points against the Cougars, but the Ducks will need a stronger defensive effort against the Huskies’ frontline of Upshaw and Shawn Kemp Jr. Oregon often starts three freshmen, including second-leading scorer Dillon Brooks, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (12-4, 1-3): Upshaw is averaging 11.1 points on 59.3 percent shooting along with a team-high eight rebounds, and he took over the Huskies’ single-season blocks record with 72 after recording six against Oregon State. “He makes blocking shots an art,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters. “It’s pretty impressive to watch.” Romar has been encouraging guard Mike Anderson to be more assertive on the offensive end, and the senior responded against the Beavers with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Washington G Darin Johnson is listed as questionable and could miss his second straight game due to a strained quadriceps.

2. Oregon is 9-0 when leading at the half.

3. Huskies G Andrew Andrews averaged 16 points in two games against Oregon last season.

PREDICTION: Washington 77, Oregon 71