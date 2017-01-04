Preview: Oregon at Washington

After opening Pac-12 play by knocking off two unbeaten teams, No. 14 Oregon heads out on the road Wednesday to face a Washington team looking to bounce back from a surprising loss to rival Washington State. The Ducks' 11-game winning streak includes impressive home victories over UCLA and USC, who were a combined 27-0 when they arrived in Eugene last week.

Oregon dropped both games on its Washington road trip two years ago but appears well-equipped to avenge the losses after recording 24 assists on 32 field goals and a season-low six turnovers in last Friday’s 84-61 win over USC. Five players are scoring at least 10 points per game for the Ducks, including star forward Dillon Brooks, who received Pac-12 player of the week honors after averaging 25.5 points on 60 percent shooting in wins over UCLA and USC. Unlike Washington, which relies heavily on freshman point guard Markelle Fultz for the bulk of its scoring, Oregon has plenty of help surrounding Brooks. Senior guard Dylan Ennis, one of seven players averaging more than 20 minutes per game, tallied 20 points against USC and has scored in double-figures in four of his last five games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12): Forward Chris Boucher came off the bench last week after missing two games with an ankle injury and scored a combined 20 points in wins over UCLA and USC. The dynamic 6-10 senior could reclaim his starting spot as soon as Wednesday, but coach Dana Altman said he’s not overly concerned about who begins the game. “We’ve got six starters, seven starters and they all like to get their name called, so they can do all the dancing and silly stuff they do,” Altman told reporters. “We’ll probably go with different lineups and I don’t know if we’ll ever get a set five.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-6, 0-1): Fultz nearly produced the first triple-double in school history with 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in last Sunday’s home game against Washington State, but the Huskies stumbled in the final minutes and lost 79-74. Fultz is averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Huskies, who are shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range but were 8-of-24 from beyond the arc against Washington State and criticized by coach Lorenzo Romar for settling for too many long-range shots. Forward Noah Dickerson had 19 points in the loss and will need another strong effort against Oregon’s imposing frontline.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the all-time series 189-112 and has won five of the last seven games in Seattle.

2. Six of the last seven meetings between the teams have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

3. Oregon is 81-6 when holding opponents under 70 points during the last five seasons.

PREDICTION: Oregon 83, Washington 66