Washington 80, Oregon 76: C.J. Wilcox scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as the host Huskies snapped a two-game Pac-12 losing streak.

Andrew Andrews finished with 17 points, including a game-clinching free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining, and Perris Blackwell added 15 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead Washington (12-8, 4-3). Wilcox connected on 5-of-6 3-pointers as the Huskies shot a sizzling 57.8 percent from the floor.

Joseph Young scored 18 points and Jason Calliste and Richard Amardi added 11 each for Oregon (13-5, 1-5). It was the fifth straight loss for the Ducks, who were ranked No. 9 in the nation three weeks ago after winning their first 13 games of the season.

The first half between the two longtime border rivals was tightly contested and featured nine ties and seven lead changes. The Ducks, despite committing nine turnovers, entered the locker room with with a 35-33 lead thanks to a fast-break layup by forward Elgin Cook that just beat the buzzer.

The game continued to see-saw back and forth for much of the second half before Wilcox connected on a pair of 3-pointers to highlight a 9-4 run that put the Huskies ahead, 62-56. Oregon cut the lead to one point, 73-72, on a three-point play by Johnathan Loyd with 1:12 left, but Wilcox answered with a long 3-pointer from the top of the key and the Ducks never got closer than three points after that.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilcox has scored 20 or more points nine times this season and 31 times in his career. ... Oregon finished with a 32-25 rebounding edge and lost for the first time in 10 games this season when outrebounding an opponent. ... Oregon’s halftime lead was its first since a 97-76 victory over Morgan State on Dec. 29.