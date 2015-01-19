FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington 85, Oregon 77
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Washington 85, Oregon 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 85, Oregon 77: Andrew Andrews matched his career high with 21 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 as the Huskies rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to get past the visiting Ducks.

Donaven Dorsey added 13 points, including two 3-pointers during a key 11-0 run that snapped a 59-59 tie midway through the second half. Robert Upshaw collected 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Washington (13-4, 2-3 Pac-12), which outscored the Ducks 53-35 in the second half en route to its second straight win following a four-game losing streak.

Dillon Brooks led Oregon (12-6, 2-3) with 16 points, Dwayne Benjamin added 15 and Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored nine off the bench on three 3-pointers. Joseph Young, who came in leading the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, was held to eight on 3-of-12 shooting - including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Benjamin closed the opening period with a windmill dunk to put Oregon ahead 42-32, but the Huskies made four 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes of the second half to pull ahead 52-50. The Ducks went cold after Abdul-Bassit’s 3-pointer tied the game at 59 and trailed 74-61 following Dorsey’s dunk with just over four minutes left.

Brooks drained back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 79-74 with 1:18 left, but Mike Anderson answered with a layup on the Huskies’ next possession. Young’s 3-pointer made it 81-77 before Williams-Goss made four straight free throws to cap the scoring and complete the Huskies’ comeback.

GAME NOTEBOOK: F Jordan Bell had eight points and nine rebounds for Oregon, which was outrebounded 43-34 while losing for the third time in its last four games. … Washington G Darin Johnson missed his second straight game due to a strained quadriceps. … Andrews has averaged 17.6 points in his last three games against the Ducks.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.