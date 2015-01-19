Washington 85, Oregon 77: Andrew Andrews matched his career high with 21 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 as the Huskies rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to get past the visiting Ducks.

Donaven Dorsey added 13 points, including two 3-pointers during a key 11-0 run that snapped a 59-59 tie midway through the second half. Robert Upshaw collected 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Washington (13-4, 2-3 Pac-12), which outscored the Ducks 53-35 in the second half en route to its second straight win following a four-game losing streak.

Dillon Brooks led Oregon (12-6, 2-3) with 16 points, Dwayne Benjamin added 15 and Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored nine off the bench on three 3-pointers. Joseph Young, who came in leading the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, was held to eight on 3-of-12 shooting - including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Benjamin closed the opening period with a windmill dunk to put Oregon ahead 42-32, but the Huskies made four 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes of the second half to pull ahead 52-50. The Ducks went cold after Abdul-Bassit’s 3-pointer tied the game at 59 and trailed 74-61 following Dorsey’s dunk with just over four minutes left.

Brooks drained back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 79-74 with 1:18 left, but Mike Anderson answered with a layup on the Huskies’ next possession. Young’s 3-pointer made it 81-77 before Williams-Goss made four straight free throws to cap the scoring and complete the Huskies’ comeback.

GAME NOTEBOOK: F Jordan Bell had eight points and nine rebounds for Oregon, which was outrebounded 43-34 while losing for the third time in its last four games. … Washington G Darin Johnson missed his second straight game due to a strained quadriceps. … Andrews has averaged 17.6 points in his last three games against the Ducks.