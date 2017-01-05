Oregon defeats Washington for 12th straight win

SEATTLE -- Tyler Dorsey enjoyed one of those nights that shooters dream about having.

The Oregon sophomore guard made eight three-pointers while scoring 28 points to lead No. 15 Oregon to an 83-61 win over Washington Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

"It was one of those nights where the basket feels wide," Dorsey said. "Everything felt like it was going in and it did tonight."

Dorsey hit five 3-pointers in the second half while scoring 17 points as Oregon pulled away from the Huskies.

"I've been waiting for that from Tyler," Oregon junior forward Jordan Bell said. "I have been telling him all year, you are a shooting guard so shoot it. Let it go."

Dorsey was 9-for-15 from the field, including 8-for-12 on three-pointers as he fell two three's shy of matching the school single-game record.

"We did a good job running a couple things for Tyler to get him some shots and then the guys found him in transition," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "When you go 8-for-12 on three-pointers, that covers up a lot of mistakes."

Bell added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon while forward Dillon Brooks and guards Payton Pritchard and Dylan Ennis each scored eight points apiece as Oregon stretched its winning streak to 12 games in a row. The Ducks (14-2) improved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 Conference.

"We are definitely finding our groove on the offensive end and defensive end," Dorsey said. "We need to figure out a couple things on the defensive end, but we are catching our groove lately."

Guard Markelle Fultz had 22 points while guard David Crisp added 14 for Washington (7-7), which fell to 0-2 in the conference.

"Oregon is a really good team that plays like a team that has experienced success in the past," Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. "They know what it takes to be successful. They went to the Elite Eight last year and they bring that past into each game. Everyone knows their role and who is supposed to take the shots. That is an experienced, veteran team that knows how to play. Every time we made a mistake, they made us pay for it because they are efficient."

Oregon led by nine points at halftime before Washington opened the second half with six points in a row. Crisp scored and guard Matisse Thybulle got a tip-in before forward Noah Dickerson dunked to get UW within 42-39.

Oregon center Chris Boucher answered with a jumper and guard Payton Pritchard made a three-pointer and a short jumper to put Oregon back up 49-39 with 16:39 to play. Fultz scored for UW before Bell dunked to put Oregon up 51-41.

Bell pushed the lead to 53-41 on a dunk and Dillon Brooks pushed the lead to 55-43 before Fultz scored four straight points to cut the lead to 55-47 with 11:55 to play.

Oregon followed with a 14-2 run as Dorsey and forward Keith Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Dorsey added another three-pointer and guard Casey Benson hit a three-pointer before Bell scored to put Oregon ahead 69-49.

"There were a couple times in the game when we got a timely basket and kept that lead at 10 or more," Altman said.

NOTES: Oregon junior F Jordan Bell, who leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game, suffered a knee injury in the first half and returned before halftime. ... Oregon's wins over UCLA and USC last week made it the first team since Kentucky in 2004 to beat undefeated and ranked conference opponents in back-to-back games. ... Oregon won its 1,600th game in school history, including the 167th under coach Dana Altman. ... Oregon's 12-game winning streak is the fourth-longest in the nation.