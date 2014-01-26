Preview: Oregon at Washington State

Oregon has lost five straight after opening the season with 13 consecutive wins, but the Ducks remain optimistic heading into Sunday’s contest at Washington State. Four of the losses have come by single digits, and the Ducks still lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 86.8 points per game. “We just need one win to get started,” guard Joseph Young told reporters. “If we get one, then I feel like everybody will know what a win feels like again and once we get that one everybody will be excited.”

If the Ducks are going to climb back into the conference race, Sunday’s contest would be an opportune place to start. They’re facing a Washington State team averaging a Pac-12-worst 49.9 points in league play, and leading scorer DaVonte Lacy is out for another 2-4 weeks with a rib injury. The Cougars have dropped three straight and six of their last seven, including a 66-55 loss to Oregon State on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (13-5, 1-5 Pac-12): Coach Dana Altman gave guard Dominic Artis and forward Ben Carter their first starts of the season on Wednesday against Washington, but they were held to a combined four points in the 80-76 loss. The Ducks, who have struggled inside the paint during their losing streak, could catch a break against the league’s worst offensive rebounding team in Washington State. Young was a key part of the Ducks’ 13-game winning streak, but he’s shooting 35.6 percent in league play.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-11, 1-6): Forward D.J. Shelton scored 24 points and freshman guard Que Johnson had 15 against Oregon State, but the rest of the team combined for 16 points. Johnson has scored at least 14 points in seven of the last nine games, but the Cougars have been unable to replace Lacy’s scoring output. Guard Royce Woolridge, who scored a career-high 36 points in a 79-77 overtime loss to Oregon last season, averages 8.8 points and 3.2 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won eight of the last nine games in the series, including five straight.

2. Washington State has lost eight straight overtime games against Oregon.

3. Oregon F Mike Moser needs 24 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career.

PREDICTION: Oregon 74, Washington State 59