Preview: Oregon at Washington State

Oregon plays its first true road game of the season Thursday against surprising Washington State, which has won two in a row under former Ducks coach Ernie Kent. Freshman Jordan Bell has emerged as a dominant shot blocker for Oregon, which has won seven of its last eight games, including last Saturday’s 59-56 victory over Arizona State. Bell, a 6-9 forward from Long Beach, Calif., matched a 30-year-old school record with eight blocked shots in the win.

Washington State should be well prepared to face Bell after battling Washington 7-foot center Robert Upshaw last Saturday. The Cougars, who opened league play by winning two of three on the road, continue to show improvement in the frontcourt with forward Josh Hawkinson and center Jordan Railey leading the way. Hawkinson, a 6-10 forward averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds, saw his streak of six straight double-doubles come to an end in the Cougars’ 80-77 win over the Huskies.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12): Guard Joseph Young averages a team-high 19.4 points along with five rebounds for the Ducks, who lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 76.5 points per game. The Ducks’ starting lineup is fairly undersized, but Bell has proven to be a game-changer with 59 blocks in 16 games to rank second in the Pac-12 behind Upshaw. “I can’t say enough good things about (Bell) right now,” coach Dana Altman told reporters. “He’s focused, he’s listening, he’s trying to do everything we want him to do.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-7, 2-1): Kent has been impressed by the play of reserve forward Brett Boese, who is averaging 7.7 points and shooting 6-of-10 from 3-point range in Pac-12 play. Guard DaVonte Lacy is shooting 2-of-15 from beyond the arc in league play, but the senior is averaging a team-high 16 points and remains the team’s go-to player in the final minutes. Sophomore guard Ike Iroegbu is one of several returning players thriving under Kent, who served as Oregon’s head coach from 1997-2010.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won eight consecutive overtime games, including two this season.

2. Washington State has lost seven straight and 10 of its last 11 games against the Ducks.

3. Oregon is 9-0 when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Washington State 74, Oregon 71