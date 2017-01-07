Preview: Oregon at Washington State

After receiving an injury scare earlier this week, Oregon forward Jordan Bell expects to be in the starting lineup Saturday as the 14th-ranked Ducks visit surprising Washington State, which has opened Pac-12 play with back-to-back wins over Washington and Oregon State. Bell is averaging 10.4 points and a team-leading 8.3 rebounds along with 2.2 blocked shots per game for the Ducks, who have won 12 in a row.

The 6-9 junior banged knees with teammate Dylan Ennis early in Wednesday’s 83-61 victory over Washington and headed to the locker room before returning to play 18 minutes in the second half. “I didn’t see the whole thing but it was a scary injury,” guard Tyler Dorsey told reporters. “Fortunately, it wasn’t that bad. We need him. He’s a great asset for us. Thankfully, we have a couple days off to rehab, so he might be feeling well by Washington State.” Dorsey stepped up with eight 3-pointers and a game-high 28 points against the Huskies as the Ducks showed off their depth with eight players scoring at least five points. The Ducks will need to be careful not to overlook a Washington State team that has been sparked by the emergence of freshman point guard Malachi Flynn, who has averaged 14.5 points on 55 percent shooting through two Pac-12 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12): Forwards Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher were limited by foul trouble in the win over Washington, but Oregon’s improving defense still limited the high-powered Huskies offense to 61 points. Brooks is averaging a team-high 19.7 points in Pac-12 play while the 6-10 Boucher leads the conference with 41 blocked shots. The Ducks are known for their imposing frontline but also boast a formidable backcourt led by Ennis, Dorsey and freshman point guard Payton Pritchard, who has taken over the starting role from senior Casey Benson.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-5, 2-0): Senior forward Josh Hawkinson recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds for his 49th career double-double in Wednesday’s 75-62 win over Oregon State as the Cougars secured their first 2-0 start in league since the 2007-08 season. Third-year coach Ernie Kent, who was 235-174 during his 13 years as Oregon’s head coach, appears to have found a reliable tandem in Hawkinson and Flynn, who has gained an early reputation for being a go-to player in the final minutes. Hawkinson averages 16.3 points and 10.6 rebounds but will be tested by Oregon’s depth in the paint.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won 10 of the last 11 meetings and leads the all-time series, 166-124.

2. Washington State senior G Ike Iroegbu is five points away from 1,000 for his career.

3. Oregon is 114-14 when holding opponents under 70 points under coach Dana Altman.

PREDICTION: Oregon 83, Washington State 68