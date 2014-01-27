Oregon 71, Washington State 44: Jason Calliste scored 20 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers, to help the visiting Ducks snap their five-game losing streak.

Calliste made his first seven shots and finished 8-for-10 from the field for Oregon (14-5, 2-5 Pac-12), which held the Cougars to 25 percent shooting and won for the first time since Jan. 2. Joseph Young added 10 points and Mike Moser chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.

Que Johnson led Washington State (8-12, 1-7) with nine points and five rebounds while Ike Iroegbu scored seven points. The Cougars are alone in last place in the Pac-12 after losing four straight and seven of their last eight.

Oregon entered the game with the league’s worst scoring defense, but the Ducks allowed just four field goals in the first half and led 30-17 at the break. The lead ballooned to 58-31 with just under eight minutes to play on back-to-back 3-pointers by Calliste and Moser, and the Ducks cruised to their sixth straight win over the Cougars.

Washington State’s offensive struggles continued without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy, who is out for another 2-to-4 weeks with a rib injury. The Cougars, who were held to a season-low 25 points in a 35-point loss to Arizona on Jan. 2, managed 10 field goals against the Ducks while being outrebounded 43-24.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State’s 17 first-half points are the fewest allowed by Oregon in any half this season. … Ben Carter had six points and a career-high nine rebounds for Oregon, which opened the season with 13 straight wins. … Cougars G Royce Woolridge, who scored a career-high 36 points in a 79-77 overtime loss to Oregon last season, was held to four points on 1-of-5 shooting.