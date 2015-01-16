(Updated: CORRECTS to 72.4 in graph 4)

Washington State 108, Oregon 99 (OT): Josh Hawkinson scored six of his 26 points in overtime and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Cougars outlasted the visiting Ducks for their third straight victory.

DaVonte Lacy had 24 points, Ike Iroegbu added 20 points and five assists, and Brett Boese scored 16 off the bench for Washington State (9-7, 3-1 Pac-12), which shot 58.9 percent, including 14-of-24 from 3-point range. Hawkinson was 12-of-14 from the foul line to help the Cougars snap a seven-game losing streak against the Ducks.

Joseph Young led Oregon (12-5, 2-2) with 32 points while Elgin Cook scored a career-high 26 and collected 10 rebounds. Jalil Abdul-Bassit had 12 points, Dillon Brooks chipped in 11, and Ahmaad Rorie recorded eight assists and six rebounds for the Ducks, who had won eight consecutive overtime games, including two this season.

Washington State took a 57-52 lead into the break after shooting a blistering 72.4 percent from the field, including 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. The shootout continued in the second half as the Ducks scored eight straight points to move ahead 85-82 with just over five minutes left before the Cougars regained the lead at 91-89 with 1:49 left on Boese’s back-to-back 3-pointers.

Cook, who scored with 29 seconds remaining to force overtime, gave Oregon its final lead at 98-96 with 3:55 left in the extra period before the Cougars took control with eight straight points, including six free throws. Washington State finished 28-of-37 from the foul line, including 12-of-14 in overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon C Michael Chandler, averaging 4.3 points off the bench, missed the game due to illness. … Junior Longrus grabbed five rebounds for Washington State, which has matched last season’s conference win total. … Boese was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and is shooting 10-of-16 in Pac-12 play.