Preview: Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Oregon and Wisconsin have experienced recent success in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament as the Ducks advanced to the regional semifinals last season and the Badgers went two of the last three years. One is guaranteed to make the trip again as second-seeded Wisconsin and No. 7 seed Oregon meet Saturday in the round of 32 at the NCAA tournament West regional in Milwaukee. Both teams had tougher times than expected in the first halves of their openers Thursday, but the Badgers went on to thump No. 15 seed American by 40 points and the Ducks beat No. 10 Brigham Young by 19.

Oregon backup forward Elgin Cook took advantage of the opportunity to play in front of family and friends in the second-round game and the 6-6 sophomore from Milwaukee poured in a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds. The Badgers, of course, will be playing close to home for several of their players and they should be well-supported inside BMO Harris Bradley Center. Frank Kaminsky figures to provide the biggest mismatch for the Ducks, as the 7-foot forward can score just as adeptly from outside as he does from inside the paint.

TV: 7:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT OREGON (24-9): Other than 19 points from Joseph Young, the starters for the Ducks weren’t too impressive against BYU. Mike Moser, Damyean Dotson, Johnathan Loyd and Waverly Austin combined for 19 points, forcing the bench to come through with 49. Moser is most likely of the four to break out against the Badgers as he had four games of 20 or more in the last six games of the regular season.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (27-7): What makes the Badgers so difficult to match up with is their balanced scoring. Kaminsky and fellow starters Ben Brust, Sam Dekker, Traevon Jackson and Josh Gasser averaged between 9.2 and 13.6 points heading into the postseason and 6-7 freshman forward Nigel Hayes has emerged as a key contributor off the bench. After failing to reach double figures in the first 11 games of his college career, Hayes hit that mark in 11 of the next 23.

TIP-INS

1. Brust needs three 3-pointers to tie the program record for career 3s, set by Tim Locum from 1988-91.

2. Oregon has won NCAA tournament games in back-to-back years for the first time in program history.

3. The 87 points scored in the second-round game was the second-most by Oregon in an NCAA tournament game, and the 35 points allowed by Wisconsin was the fewest allowed in its tournament history.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Oregon 74