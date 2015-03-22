Preview: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Wisconsin earned the No. 1 seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament and lived up to that lofty billing in the round of 64. The Badgers will continue their march to a second straight Final Four when they face No. 8 seed Oregon in the round of 32 for the second straight year on Sunday in Omaha, Neb. Wisconsin got 19 points from Frank Kaminsky in the 84-77 victory over the Ducks last season, and the 7-footer is primed for another star turn this spring.

Oregon held a 12-point halftime lead in last year’s meeting but the Badgers outscored the Ducks 48-28 in the second half to grab the win. “That game last year was awesome, one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of,” Badgers forward Sam Dekker told reporters. “Happy to get out of that one with a victory. It was a hard-fought game. But they’re going to come in with the same intensity, they’re going to play hard, try to hit us in the mouth right away. And they have the talent to do it.” Ducks guard Joseph Young scored 29 points in that meeting and went for 27 in Friday’s round-of-64 win over Oklahoma State.

TV: 7:45 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT OREGON (26-9): The Ducks jumped out to a big lead last season with their success in transition and remain a team that likes to push the pace. Young went 8-of-15 from the field and scored 15 points in the four minutes before the half in the 79-73 win over Oklahoma State while Elgin Cook added 18 points in the game. “Teammates found me, they got me the ball and (set) good screens, open on the pick-and-roll, just stepped up and knocked down open shots,” Young told reporters. “And I really commend my team for really getting me open and getting me the ball and Coach trusting me with the ball and running me to the right place.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (32-3): The Badgers enjoyed a significant size advantage against Coastal Carolina in the round of 64, and Kaminsky took advantage by going 10-of-14 from the field and adding 12 rebounds. “We were able to get some stuff in the paint,” Kaminsky told reporters. “Forty points in the paint, that’s pretty good, and hopefully that will be a staple of our team in the tournament. We were able to get it into the paint, kick it out, get some open 3s, so we were just trying to work through the paint and see what we could do.” Wisconsin has won seven straight going back to the regular season and has scored at least 70 points in the last six.

TIP-INS

1. Dekker hit four 3-pointers on Friday – matching his total from the previous eight games.

2. Ducks freshman F Dillon Brooks is 6-of-9 from 3-point range in his last three games.

3. Kaminsky has hit at least half of his field-goal attempts in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Oregon 69