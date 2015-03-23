Wisconsin rumbles past Oregon again

OMAHA, Neb. -- Wisconsin players expected Oregon to make a run, and when it happened, the Badgers were poised and ready.

Forward Sam Dekker scored 17 points, and top-seeded Wisconsin never trailed in a 72-65 victory over eighth-seeded Oregon on Sunday in an NCAA Tournament Midwest Region quarterfinal at Century Link Center Omaha.

Center Frank Kaminsky added 16 points, forward Nigel Hayes scored 14, and Wisconsin (33-3) eliminated Oregon (26-10) in the NCAA Tournament’s third round for the second consecutive season.

In 2014, the Badgers overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Ducks 85-77 en route to the Final Four.

The Badgers advance to play North Carolina (26-11) on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“These guys definitely have had the kind of season where they’ve earned every inch of this,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan said. “Hopefully we can go out to L.A. and get something done. I‘m proud of these guys. That was a tough game. Pretty physical, some things got away from us, but we were able to corral all our talents and get it done.”

Wisconsin needed no comeback like last season’s game, but it did have to withstand a significant challenge from playmaking guard Joseph Young, who led the Ducks with 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting. He scored 27 in Oregon’s second-round victory Friday over Oklahoma State.

Young, who didn’t score in the game’s first 10:39, hit a 3-pointer with 5:54 remaining to force a 52-52 tie, but Oregon, which trailed by as many as 11 points, never took the lead.

Guard Bronson Koenig (12 points) made one of two free throws to put Wisconsin back in front, and Kaminsky stole the ball underneath the Oregon basket, then later fed a cutting Dekker for a reverse layup.

After an Oregon turnover, Dekker hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout for a 58-52 Badgers lead with four minutes remaining. The Ducks got no closer than four points thereafter.

”Basketball a lot of times is a game of runs,“ Dekker said. ”Oregon made their run to fight back. I think we established a good lead in the first half, but as a good team always does, they’re going to come out and make a run, and the good teams are the ones that can respond to those runs.

“I think there might have been a timeout in there somewhere, and Coach tells us to settle in. We have guys that aren’t going to get too riled up. We’re just going to stay the course and play our basketball.”

Oregon made four more field goals than Wisconsin and shot a better percentage from the field (44.1 percent to 43.1 percent), but Wisconsin was 21-for-29 at the free-throw line, where Oregon was just 5-for-7.

“We had an opportunity, but Wisconsin is a good team, obviously,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman, whose team pressed but forced only six turnovers. “We expended a lot of energy trying to get them out of their rhythm and trying to get a few turnovers, but their experience and their guards handled it very well. We weren’t able to get them to turn the ball over.”

Wisconsin built a 20-9 lead midway through the first half before settling for a 31-28 lead at the break.

Young had 14 first-half points, and he scored eight straight in a 10-3 run that pulled the Ducks within four points.

“I gotta make sure my teammates are satisfied,” Young said. “I can’t just come out and shoot the ball every time, and I wanted to distribute, and I took the shots I had and they wasn’t going in, so I just wanted to make plays. And then once we got going, started making plays and started shooting it, it started going in a little bit.”

NOTES: In its NCAA Tournament opener, Wisconsin set a school single-season wins record, eclipsing the previous high of 31 set in 2007-08. The Badgers won at least 30 games in four of the past nine seasons. ... Oregon coach Dana Altman has 18 consecutive winning seasons as a head coach (13 at Creighton, five at Oregon). He is one of only seven active NCAA Division I coaches with an active streak at least that long. ... Although it didn’t add to the total Sunday, Wisconsin is 10-0 this season when scoring 80 points. The Badgers also are 69-4 in 14 years under coach Bo Ryan when scoring 80-plus.