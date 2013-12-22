Preview: Oregon State vs. Akron

Oregon State will try not to get caught looking ahead Sunday when it meets Akron in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Beavers came into the weekend leading the nation in field-goal percentage (53.7) and could run into No. 13 Iowa State, the nation’s highest-scoring team, in Monday’s semifinals. But first Oregon must get past an Akron team that comes in confident after rallying from a 14-point first-first half deficit to beat Detroit by 19 on Wednesday.

The Beavers received some good news Thursday when it was determined by the NCAA that there would be no further discipline for leading scorer Roberto Nelson, who was ejected from Wednesday’s game against Towson for throwing a punch. Nelson came into the weekend 13th in the nation in scoring at 22.1 points, six spots ahead of teammate Devon Collier (21.3) on the scoring list. Angus Brandt, a 6-11 senior center for Oregon State, is coming off a career-high 27 points against Towson, giving the Beavers three solid scoring options against Akron.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-2): Victor Robbins continues to hold down the starting forward spot while Eric Moreland finishes out his 14-game suspension to start the season. Robbins will never be able to replace the numbers put up by Moreland, who finished ninth in the nation in rebounding last season (10.6), but he has limited his mistakes while averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds and shooting 50 percent from the floor. Olaf Schaftenaar and Daniel Gomis have been getting the backup minutes at power forward, but only one will likely continue to see playing time once Moreland returns.

ABOUT AKRON (5-2): The Zips haven’t shown any indication that they can stay with the Beavers. The closest thing they have to a quality victory was a 73-61 win against Cleveland State last month, made better when the Vikings went on to lose by just seven to then-No. 4 Kentucky. The best player for Akron is 6-7 forward Demetrius Treadwell, a second-team All-MAC selection last season who averages a team-high 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Collier shot 5-for-13 from the field last game after shooting 69.4 percent in the previous five.

2. The Beavers are 6-2 to start the season for the third consecutive season.

3. Akron has won 26 of its last 31 games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 85, Akron 77