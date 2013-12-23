(Updated: Minor edits.)

Akron 83, Oregon State 71: Demetrius Treadwell scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Zips stunned the Beavers in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Junior-college transfer Nyles Evans shot 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored a season-high 17 points for Akron (6-2), which will meet No. 13 Iowa State in Monday’s semifinals. Quincy Diggs added 11 points off the bench for the Zips.

Roberto Nelson had 20 points and four assists to lead Oregon State (6-3). Devon Collier added 10 points, well under his 21.3 average coming in, and Daniel Gomis contributed nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Beavers played catch-up the entire first half after falling behind 10-0 but pulled within one on a Nelson 3-pointer with one second left in the half. Oregon State center Angus Brandt, who was coming off a career-high 27 points in Wednesday’s victory against Towson, had to be helped off the floor in the opening minute of the second half while favoring his right leg and did not return.

The Beavers made just one field goal in the first seven minutes of the second half as Akron stretched its lead back to nine. Jake Kretzer missed first his six shots before burying a 3-jumper from the corner to push the lead back to seven with 3:22 remaining and the Zips shot 10-for-10 from the line in the final 1:27 to clinch their biggest win of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: President Barack Obama watched from courtside with first lady Michelle Obama, the sister of Oregon State coach Craig Robinson. The Beavers came in 4-0 under Robinson with the Obamas in attendance. … Brandt, a 6-11 senior, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the fourth game last season and was given a medical redshirt to return for another shot at his senior year. … The Beavers, who came into the day leading the nation in field-goal percentage (53.7), shot 43.8 percent.