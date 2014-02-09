FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
February 10, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Oregon State at Arizona

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Arizona is still adjusting to life without forward Brandon Ashley as the third-ranked Wildcats head into Sunday’s home game against Oregon State. The 6-8 sophomore suffered a season-ending foot injury last week, forcing coach Sean Miller to alter his rotation in Thursday’s 67-65 win over Oregon. Freshman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started at small forward in place of Ashley, while fellow freshman Aaron Gordon moved to power forward.

The Wildcats hold a two-game lead in the Pac-12, but they can’t afford to overlook a dangerous Oregon State squad that has won four of its last six. Guard Roberto Nelson averages a league-best 21.8 points for the Beavers, who are .500 through the first 10 games of Pac-12 play for the first time since 1999. Oregon State is coming off an 86-82 overtime loss at Arizona State on Thursday, when the Beavers fell to 5-26 in conference road games under coach Craig Robinson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (13-9, 5-5 Pac-12): The Beavers’ recent surge can be partly attributed to freshman point guard Hallice Cooke, who is shooting a Pac-12-best 53.8 percent from 3-point range and scored a season-high 20 points in last Sunday’s 71-67 win over UCLA. “Hallice is not your typical freshman,” Robinson told reporters. “He’s playing like he’s been here before.” The veteran frontline is led by the 6-10 duo of Eric Moreland and Angus Brandt, who is averaging 14.1 points over his last eight games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (22-1, 9-1): Ashley’s injury has created more playing time for guard Elliott Pitts, who impressed Miller in 12 minutes off the bench against Oregon. “He has a beautiful-looking shot,” Miller told reporters. “The more he gets out there, the more comfortable he gets. I think he can give us maybe a punch on offense and that can be one of the positives as we utilize him more.” Center Kaleb Tarczewski had a career-high 18 points against the Ducks, and the 7-footer figures to take on a greater offensive role in Ashley’s absence.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the all-time series 56-20, including five straight wins.

2. The Wildcats are 71-11 at McKale Center under Miller.

3. Moreland is averaging 12.4 points and 12.6 rebounds at home compared to 4.2 points and 7.2 boards on the road.

PREDICTION: Arizona 73, Oregon State 65

