Preview: Oregon State at Arizona

Arizona looks to avenge its lone Pac-12 loss on Friday when the sixth-ranked Wildcats host Oregon State, which will be hard-pressed to repeat its performance from earlier this month. The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by an average of 19.2 points during their current five-game winning streak, which includes Wednesday’s dominant 90-56 victory over Oregon. The Beavers are 12-0 at home, but Wednesday’s 73-55 loss to Arizona State dropped them to 2-6 away from Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers are hoping to recapture some of the magic from their 58-56 victory over Arizona on Jan. 11, when Langston Morris-Walker scored a go-ahead layup with 26 seconds left and Oregon State held on for its first win over a top 10 team since 2000. The outcome figures to be different in Tucson, where the Wildcats are riding a 33-game home winning streak. Freshman forward Stanley Johnson averages a team-high 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for Arizona, which leads the Pac-12 with a plus-7.4 rebounding margin.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (14-6, 5-3 Pac-12): The Beavers turned in one of their worst efforts of the season against Arizona State on Wednesday, when they allowed a season-high point total and lost the battle of the boards 35-22. Guard Gary Payton II, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, leads the team in scoring (13.2), rebounding (8.2) and steals (58), and had 10 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats three weeks ago. The Beavers need more production from Morris-Walker, who has scored a combined four points over the last two games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (19-2, 7-1): Point guard T.J. McConnell isn’t often mentioned as a Pac-12 player of the year candidate, but coach Sean Miller understands what the defensive standout brings to the Wildcats. “He’s the consummate playmaker, leader and winner,” Miller told reporters after the Wildcats stifled the up-tempo Oregon offense Wednesday. “He’s our team’s heart and soul. Nobody is more important to Arizona than T.J.” Miller also raved about guard Gabe York, who appears fully recovered from an ankle injury that slowed him in recent weeks.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is 118-17 when leading at halftime under Miller.

2. Oregon State has used the starting lineup of Payton, Morris-Walker, Malcolm Duvivier, Olaf Schaftenaar and Daniel Gomis for the last 15 games.

3. The Wildcats have outscored their last two opponents – Oregon and California – by a combined total of 57-13 in bench points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 78, Oregon State 61