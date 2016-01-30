Preview: Oregon State at Arizona

Arizona is deep in unchartered waters after losing four of its last seven contests, including watching its 49-game home winning streak come to an end with Thursday’s loss to Oregon. The 15th-ranked Wildcats look to begin a new streak Saturday against visiting Oregon State, which has lost four of its last five games and needs a win to avoid falling out of contention in the wide-open Pac-12 race.

Arizona followed its one-point loss at California by falling 83-75 to Oregon, whose zone defense forced 19 turnovers and throttled the Wildcats over the final six minutes. “These last two games, we haven’t lived up to the standard that is held here at Arizona,” forward Ryan Anderson told reporters, “especially effort-wise and paying attention to detail.” If coach Sean Miller is going to record his 300th career victory Saturday, the Wildcats will need to slow down Oregon State point guard Gary Payton II, who leads the Beavers in scoring (16.7 points), rebounding (8.1), assists (5.4) and steals (Pac-12 best 2.4). Payton was held to a season-low two points in Thursday’s 86-68 loss at Arizona State as the Beavers fell to 0-3 in conference road games and 1-11 over the last two seasons.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (12-7, 3-5 Pac-12): Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a team-high 14 points against Arizona State, but the Beavers fell into a tie for ninth in the Pac-12 after failing to build on their 15-point win over USC. “It’s just disappointing,” coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “We had great momentum at home, and then to not have the same focus and intensity (against Arizona State) is puzzling.” One bright spot has been the recent play of freshmen forwards Drew Eubanks and Tres Tinkle, with the coach’s son averaging a team-high 15 points since moving into the starting lineup three games ago.

ABOUT ARIZONA (16-5, 4-4): The Wildcats clearly miss junior forward Elliott Pitts (personal reasons) and freshman guard Allonzo Trier, who averages nearly 15 points per game but remains out due to a broken hand. The team still boasts a formidable frontcourt in forwards Mark Tolleson and Anderson, along with 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski, but coach Miller was hardly optimistic following Thursday’s loss. “I’ve never been more down looking at a team I coached than what I just saw,” he told reporters. “Leadership, effort, togetherness, playing for the win. And right now things are going to get worse before they get better.”

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the all-time series 59-21, including 32-6 in Tucson.

2. The Beavers have fewer turnovers than their opponent in all eight Pac-12 games.

3. Arizona is 37-13 in games following a loss under Miller.

PREDICTION: Arizona 77, Oregon State 66