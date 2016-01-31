No. 18 Arizona bounces back with win after home streak ends

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Senior guard Gabe York played the best game of his career and at a most appropriate time, putting Arizona back on track at home.

York had career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers as No. 18 Arizona rebounded from their first home loss in three years with a 80-63 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night in a Pac-12 game at McKale Center.

”Coach challenged all of us,“ York said after their 49-game home winning streak was broken by Oregon on Thursday. ”I took that to heart. I took it upon myself I needed to be a better captain, a better leader.

“Tonight my teammates found me in open spots to knock shots down. They put me in a great spot in the 2-3 zone that they played. Me, when a team plays 30, 35 minutes in a 2-3 zone, that’s like giving candy to a baby. It’s shots that I should make.”

Forward Ryan Anderson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season and reserve guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 10 points for the Wildcats (17-5, 5-4), whose loss to Oregon was their first at home since Feb. 20, 2013, to California.

“I think all of us are smart enough to know that winning 49 of your last 50 games is a pretty good job,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “I think a lot of teams would sign up for that. When we finally lose the one, it knocks you back.”

York made two 3-pointers and Jackson-Cartwright had a 3-pointer and two layups, one after his strip and steal, during a 21-8 run that turned Arizona’s two-point lead into a 70-55 cushion with six minutes remaining.

”Gabe’s shooting broke the game open,“ Miller said. ”He’s done it a number of times. There are not many shooters in the country better.

“We got a complete game from Parker. It seems like when Parker plays very well, our team is that much better.”

Guard Tres Tinkle had 16 points for Oregon State (12-10, 3-6), which has lost five of its last six games. The Beavers have not won in four Pac-12 road games.

Center Kaleb Tarczewski had eight points and seven rebounds for Arizona, which shot 56 percent from the field against Oregon State’s predominately zone defense and had a 34-24 rebounding advantage. York also had seven rebounds.

Beavers forward Olaf Schaftenaar had 14 points and made 4 of 8 3-pointers. Oregon State shot 40 percent from the field.

“We couldn’t find York,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Man or zone, we kept saying we can’t help off him. We made it very clear in the middle of our defense that we had to get to York. He was the one guy we were trying to force off the 3-point line.”

York has 191 3-pointers, tied for sixth in school history with guard Matt Othick.

Arizona was bothered by Oregon’s aggressive 2-3 zone defense in its 83-75 loss, but the Beavers did not cause as many problems.

The Wildcats made 9-of-20 3-pointers, with Jackson-Cartwright hitting two and forward Mark Tollefsen making one.

Tinkle’s 3-pointer brought the Beavers within two points at 49-47 before the Wildcats’ big run.

NOTES: Arizona freshman G Allonzo Trier did pregame drills with the team and could return as early as the game at Washington State on Wednesday, coach Sean Miller said. Trier (fractured hand) has missed six games since suffering the injury at USC on Jan. 9. He was expected to miss four to six weeks. He is to undergo another X-ray before a final decision is made, Miller said, and will play with a protective pad once he returns. ... Oregon State F Jarmal Reid served the final game a school-imposed four-game suspension. Reid was suspended for tripping referee Tommy Nunez Jr. in a Jan. 17 loss at Utah. He could return next week, although Oregon State said his suspension could be extended if he does not comply with team standards. Reid is averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. ... Arizona has lost to Oregon State at home only once since 1983. Oregon State won at McKale Center in 2010, Arizona coach Sean Miller’s first season. ... The Beavers have not beaten a top 25 team on the road since stopping No. 15 Washington 52-45 on Jan. 5, 1985. ... C Kaleb Tarczewski has played in 105 Arizona victories, tied for the fourth most in school history. G Matt Muehlebach (109), G Jason Gardner (107) and G Matt Othick (106) are the top three.