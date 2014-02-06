Preview: Oregon State at Arizona State

Arizona State and Oregon State are two of the five Pac-12 teams knotted with 5-4 conference marks at the halfway point, making it a pivotal affair when the Sun Devils host the Bears on Thursday. The two squads are just one game behind the two teams who share second place UCLA and California in the jumbled-up conference. Oregon State just defeated the Bruins for its fourth win in five games while Arizona State had a three-game win streak end with a loss to Stanford.
Part of Oregon State s surprising success lies in the emergence of freshman point guard Hallice Cooke, who scored a season-best 20 points in Sunday s home win over UCLA. Cooke is averaging 10.6 points in seven games since becoming a starter and is making scoring machine Roberto Nelson (21.8) even more dangerous. The Sun Devils lost at Stanford despite 24 points from star guard Jahii Carson but are a solid 11-1 at home.
TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
ABOUT OREGON STATE (13-8, 5-4 Pac-12): Cooke is shooting a spectacular 53.8 percent from 3-point range tops in the Pac-12 and is looking to become the first freshman to lead the conference in that category since UCLA s Jason Kapono shot 47.4 percent in 1999-2000. Cooke has shown poise beyond his years and coach Craig Robinson feels he is doing a masterful job of running the offense. He doesn t seem like this is his first year, it looks like he has been around the block, Robinson said after the UCLA contest. I m really excited for the future for him. It s not an accident that these things are working for him because he s in the gym all the time.
ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (16-6, 5-4): Carson, a sophomore, is on a roll with a 22.8 scoring average over the last five games, and four of his eight 20-point outings have come during the stretch. Carson averages a team-best 19.1 points and backcourt mate Jermaine Marshall (15.3) has proved to be a solid complement while knocking down a team-high 57 3-pointers. The Sun Devils have one other double-digit scorer in center Jordan Bachynski (11.4), who leads the squad in rebounding (8.9) and blocked shots (91).
1. Arizona State has won nine of the past 10 meetings.
2. Nelson has strung together six straight 20-point outings and needs 22 points to pass Charlie Sitton (1,561 from 1980-84) and move into fifth place on Oregon State s career scoring list.
3. Bachynski is six blocks shy of matching the Pac-12 career record held by Arizona s Anthony Cook (278 from 1985-89).
PREDICTION: Arizona State 78, Oregon State 72