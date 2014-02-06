Preview: Oregon State at Arizona State

Arizona State and Oregon State are two of the five Pac-12 teams knotted with 5-4 conference marks at the halfway point, making it a pivotal affair when the Sun Devils host the Bears on Thursday. The two squads are just one game behind the two teams who share second place  UCLA and California  in the jumbled-up conference. Oregon State just defeated the Bruins for its fourth win in five games while Arizona State had a three-game win streak end with a loss to Stanford.

Part of Oregon State s surprising success lies in the emergence of freshman point guard Hallice Cooke, who scored a season-best 20 points in Sunday s home win over UCLA. Cooke is averaging 10.6 points in seven games since becoming a starter and is making scoring machine Roberto Nelson (21.8) even more dangerous. The Sun Devils lost at Stanford despite 24 points from star guard Jahii Carson but are a solid 11-1 at home.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (13-8, 5-4 Pac-12): Cooke is shooting a spectacular 53.8 percent from 3-point range  tops in the Pac-12  and is looking to become the first freshman to lead the conference in that category since UCLA s Jason Kapono shot 47.4 percent in 1999-2000. Cooke has shown poise beyond his years and coach Craig Robinson feels he is doing a masterful job of running the offense. He doesn t seem like this is his first year, it looks like he has been around the block,  Robinson said after the UCLA contest. I m really excited for the future for him. It s not an accident that these things are working for him because he s in the gym all the time. 

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (16-6, 5-4): Carson, a sophomore, is on a roll with a 22.8 scoring average over the last five games, and four of his eight 20-point outings have come during the stretch. Carson averages a team-best 19.1 points and backcourt mate Jermaine Marshall (15.3) has proved to be a solid complement while knocking down a team-high 57 3-pointers. The Sun Devils have one other double-digit scorer in center Jordan Bachynski (11.4), who leads the squad in rebounding (8.9) and blocked shots (91).

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State has won nine of the past 10 meetings.

2. Nelson has strung together six straight 20-point outings and needs 22 points to pass Charlie Sitton (1,561 from 1980-84) and move into fifth place on Oregon State s career scoring list.

3. Bachynski is six blocks shy of matching the Pac-12 career record held by Arizona s Anthony Cook (278 from 1985-89).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 78, Oregon State 72