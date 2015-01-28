Preview: Oregon State at Arizona State

Oregon State has won its first 12 home games to become the Pac-12’s most surprising team, but the Beavers will need to win on the road to keep pace in the conference race. Coach Wayne Tinkle’s squad brings a three-game winning streak into Wednesday’s contest at Arizona State, which lost to the Beavers 55-47 in Corvallis earlier this month. Oregon State is off to its best start since the 1989-90 season, when the team led by Gary Payton opened with a 16-3 mark.

Payton’s son, Gary Payton II, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in home wins over UCLA and USC. The 6-3 junior guard leads the Beavers in scoring (12.6), rebounding (8.5) and steals (57), and is second in blocked shots with 20. Arizona State, which opened Pac-12 play with five of its first seven games on the road, begins a three-game homestand eager to bounce back from Sunday’s 89-70 loss at Stanford.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12): The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense (56.1) while holding opponents to a league-best 36 percent shooting. Guard Malcolm Duvivier leads the team in assists (64) and has scored in double figures in seven of the last 11 games, including a team-high 15 points in the first meeting against Arizona State. The Beavers, who were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, continue to receive quality minutes off the bench from forward Jarmal Reid, who scored 14 points in Saturday’s 59-55 win over USC.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-10, 2-5): Freshman point guard Kodi Justice, who was averaging 4.6 points in 18 games, suffered a fractured foot in the first half of Saturday’s loss and will miss the rest of the season. Justice had been sharing time with freshman Tra Holder, who is shooting 27.1 percent and has struggled to take care of the ball. Justice’s injury could result in extra minutes for guards Chance Murray along with Bo Barnes, who has averaged 13 points off the bench over the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State is 11-0 when leading at halftime.

2. Arizona State is 17-2 in its last 19 home games and 43-7 over its last 50.

3. Beavers F Victor Robbins is midway through a 10-game suspension for a violation of athletic department policy.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 63, Arizona State 57