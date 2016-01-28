Preview: Oregon State at Arizona State

Oregon State hopes to ride the momentum of what could be considered a season-saving victory as it tries to halt a seven-game losing streak at Arizona State on Thursday. The Beavers avoided a crippling 2-5 start in Pac-12 play and snapped a three-game slide with an 85-70 victory over then-No. 25 USC on Sunday, improving their chance to earn an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 1990.

”It was our players. They’re the ones that drew the line in the sand and said, ‘Not tonight,'“ Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. One competitor in particular is senior Gary Payton II, who recorded 22 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and four steals, prompting Tinkle to note: ”When he brings that fire, you saw the other guys follow.“ The Sun Devils are mired in a three-game losing streak - all by five points or fewer - following a 75-73 setback at Stanford on Saturday. “More or less, our opponents are too comfortable in their offense,” first-year Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley told reporters. “They’re moving the ball too easily. We have to get them out of that comfort zone.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (12-6, 3-4 Pac-12): Payton, a 6-3 guard, leads the Beavers in scoring (17.5 points per game, third in Pac-12), rebounding (8.4), assists (5.3, second Pac-12), steals (Pac-12 best 2.4) and turnovers (2.7). Tres Tinkle (12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds), a 6-8 freshman forward and the coach’s son, averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last three contests. The Beavers have outscored opponents by more than 100 points in the paint this season after recording 50 against USC, but have a minus-5.6 rebounding margin in conference games - worst in the Pac-12.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-9, 1-6): Hurley is still trying to find his way in the desert with a team that is last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage defense at 44.5. The Sun Devils boast an eight-player rotation that accounts for 98.9 percent of their scoring and are led by sophomore guard Tra Holder (team bests of 15.9 points and 3.5 assists), who is thriving in Pac-12 games at 18.4 points. Junior forward Obinna Oleka averages 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 21.9 minutes this season, but those numbers rise to 12.3, 7.5 and 25.5 over his last four games as he also recorded a pair of double-doubles during that span.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State tries to improve to 4-4 in the Pac-12, which would be only the third time it’s been .500 or better in the conference after eight games since 1992-93.

2. Arizona State committed 8.8 turnovers per game in its last eight contests after averaging 13.2 in its first 12.

3. The Sun Devils, who lead the series 42-41, last lost to the Beavers at home 67-59 on Jan. 13, 2007.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 76, Oregon State 73