Arizona State 86, Oregon State 82 (OT): Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points and Jahii Carson added 23 as the host Sun Devils defeated the Beavers for the 10th time in 11 meetings.

Jordan Bachynski had 17 points, matched a season best with 15 rebounds and blocked seven shots to break the Pac-12 record for career rejections with 279 as Arizona State (17-6, 6-4 Pac-12) won for the fourth time in five games. Jonathan Gilling scored eight of his nine points in the overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:47 left.

Roberto Nelson scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime for Oregon State (13-9, 5-5). Eric Moreland grabbed a season-best 17 rebounds while Angus Brandt and Devon Collier added 13 points apiece.

Brandt’s 3-pointer gave the Beavers an early lead in the overtime before Arizona State went on an 8-2 run capped by Gilling’s 3-pointer. Gilling drained another one from behind the arc to make it 83-74 with 27.8 seconds left before two 3-pointers by Nelson allowed Oregon State to move within 84-82 with two seconds to go before Marshall sealed it with two free throws.

Arizona State began the second half with a 14-5 spurt to turn a 29-26 halftime deficit into a six-point lead. The Sun Devils held a 53-46 lead after Carson made two free throws with 8:21 left in regulation before the Beavers went on a 9-2 to burst to tie the contest and later knotted the score again on Nelson’s driving basket with 19.7 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State was 25-of-40 from the free-throw line while the Beavers were 12-of-18. … Nelson was 4-of-5 from behind the arc and G Hallice Cooke (11 points) had three 3-pointers as Oregon State went 10-of-16 from 3-point range while the Sun Devils went 5-of-17. … Arizona’s Anthony Cook (278 from 1985-89) held the Pac-12 blocked shots mark.