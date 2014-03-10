(Updated: RECASTS graph 3 to reflect Arizona State earned a first-round bye in Pac-12 tournament ADDS “who were outrebounded 44-33” in notes)

Oregon State 78, Arizona State 76 (OT): Roberto Nelson scored eight of the Beavers’ 11 overtime points in his final home game as Oregon State blew a 14-point lead in the second half before outlasting the Sun Devils.

Eric Moreland recorded 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds while freshman Malcolm Duvivier had 13 points for the Beavers (16-14, 8-10), which also led by six with 35 seconds left in regulation. Nelson finished with 15 points, while Angus Brandt and Devon Collier, also playing their final home games, had 13 and 12, respectively.

Jahii Carson scored 24 points for Arizona State (21-10, 10-8), which earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament when Colorado lost to Oregon State 66-65 in overtime Saturday. Jonathan Gilling added 20 while Jermaine Marshall was held to five points and was 1-for-12 from the field before fouling out with 2:50 left in overtime.

Duvivier made all three of his 3-point attempts and both free throws en route to 11 first-half points as Oregon State led 33-28 at the break. Gilling’s 3-pointer with 34.1 seconds left in regulation cut the deficit to 67-64 and after the Beavers’ Hallice Cooke missed the front end of a one-and-one, Marshall’s 3-pointer tied it with 19.5 seconds to go.

After four straight points by Jordan Bachynski gave Arizona State a 71-69 lead 44 seconds into overtime, Oregon State went on a 7-1 run - capped by Nelson’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Shaquille McKissic made one free throw with 5.9 seconds remaining before Cooke sealed it with a pair from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nelson has 2,000 points and moved past A.C. Green into fourth on Oregon State’s all-time scoring list. ... Marshall scored 25 points in the Sun Devils’ 86-82 victory over the Beavers on Feb. 6. ... The Sun Devils, who were outrebounded 44-33, fell to 3-1 in overtime games this season while losing for the first time in eight games when Gilling scored 12 or more points.