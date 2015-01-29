Arizona State 73, Oregon State 55: Shaquielle McKissic scored 17 points and Gerry Blakes added 12 as the host Sun Devils avenged an earlier loss to the Beavers.

Bo Barnes chipped in 11 points off the bench while Tra Holder had 10 points and four assists for Arizona State (11-10, 3-5 Pac-12), which shot 46.9 percent and snapped the Beavers’ three-game winning streak. The Sun Devils bounced back from a 19-point loss at Stanford by storming to a 20-point lead in the first half and outrebounding Oregon State 35-22.

Gary Payton II led Oregon State (14-6, 5-3) with 23 points on 11-of-21 shooting while Malcolm Duvivier added 14. Jarmal Reid had 13 points for the Beavers, who allowed a season-high point total and lost for the sixth time in eight games away from Gill Coliseum, where they are unbeaten in 12 contests.

Oregon State held its previous six opponents under 60 points but trailed 40-23 at the half after the Sun Devils used an 18-3 run to erase the Beavers’ early lead. Barnes made three of Arizona State’s eight 3-pointers in the opening period and has shot 12-of-24 beyond the arc over the last four games.

Duvivier scored to open the second half, but Arizona State scored seven of the next eight points and cruised to their seventh straight win against the Beavers in Tempe. Payton, Duvivier and Reid combined to score 50 of Oregon State’s 55 total points, and the Beavers were 3-of-8 from the foul line compared to 18-of-23 for Arizona State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State improved to 18-2 in its last 20 home games and 44-7 over its last 51. … Duvivier fouled out with 4:38 left for Oregon State, which defeated the Sun Devils 55-47 on Jan. 8 in Corvallis. … McKissic, who entered Wednesday shooting 57.5 percent from the foul line, was 7-of-7 against the Beavers and contributed three rebounds and two steals.