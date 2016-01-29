Arizona State 86, Oregon State 68

Junior forward Obinna Oleka scored 17 points, senior guard Gerry Blakes added 16 and Arizona State shot 59.3 percent from the field while rolling to an 86-68 victory over Oregon State on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Tempe, Ariz.

Senior forward Willie Atwood added 13 points for the Sun Devils, who won for only the second time in the past eight games. Junior forward Savon Goodman and senior forward Eric Jacobsen had 10 apiece for Arizona State (12-9, 2-6).

Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 14 points while freshman forward Drew Eubanks, senior guard Langston Morris-Walker and freshman forward Tres Tinkle scored 12 points apiece for the Beavers (12-7, 3-5). Oregon State lost for the fourth time in five games.

Senior guard Gary Payton II had a season-low two points and made one of seven field-goal attempts as Oregon State lost its eighth consecutive road game in the series.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 27 points in the easy win and possessed a 39-24 rebounding edge. Oregon State didn’t help matters by going 9-for-20 from the free-throw line.

The Beavers scored the first two points of the game before missing 13 of their next 14 shots and Arizona State used a 20-3 burst to assert control. Oleka scored the final five points of the run as the Sun Devils led by 15 just 7:52 into the contest.

Arizona State’s advantage reached 30-9 when Oleka drained a 3-pointer with six minutes left in the half. The Beavers shot just 19.2 percent in the half and trailed 36-17 at the break.

The Sun Devils continued the assault in the second half, and Oleka’s three-point play made it 45-21 with 16:30 remaining. Arizona State junior guard Andre Spight drained a 3-pointer to push the margin to 27 with 11:54 remaining.

Morris-Walker converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to 19 with 10:35 remaining -- the only time the Beavers trailed by fewer than 20 points over the final 17 minutes until a basket by Thompson with three seconds left provided the final margin.