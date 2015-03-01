Preview: Oregon State at California

California looks to return to winning ways when it hosts Oregon State on Sunday. The Golden Bears had won five straight games before dropping three in a row, including an 80-69 loss to Oregon on Wednesday, to fall firmly off the bubble and are likely to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. Cal has lost seven of its last 10 at home - with five defeats coming by 10 points or more - and hopes to stop the bleeding by beating the Beavers for the fifth straight time in Berkeley.

Oregon State aims to get back on track after dropping a 75-48 decision to Stanford on Thursday. The Beavers looked poised to end their 24-year NCAA Tournament drought but have stumbled down the stretch in Pac-12 play losing four of their last five games while being held to under 60 points in each of their defeats during that span. Oregon State has dropped five straight games on the road and is 2-8 overall away from Corvallis as it hopes to beat Cal for the first time since Jan. 5, 2012.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (17-11, 8-8 Pac-12): Gary Payton II collected 17 points, four assists and three steals in the loss to the Cardinal to finish in double figures for the 22nd time this season. Olaf Schaftenaar, Langston Morris-Walker and Jarmal Reid went a combined 4-of-20 from the field as the Beavers shot 21 percent from the floor in the second half after leading by nine late in the opening stanza. “We should have closed them out,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “They came out and manhandled us in the second half.”

ABOUT CAL (16-12, 6-9): Jabari Bird poured in a season-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds in the loss to the Ducks while David Kravish added 14 points. “I’ve just been healthy and my body feels good,” Bird told reporters. “I‘m being aggressive out there, trying to make plays for my teammates, and I’ve been having some success with it.” Christian Behrens didn’t register a point in four minutes of action versus Oregon after returning from arthroscopic knee surgery in less than two weeks.

TIP-INS

1. The last three meetings have been decided by a combined nine points.

2. Cal hasn’t lost to Oregon State in Berkeley since Jan. 22, 2009

3. Payton has recorded at least one steal in each of Oregon State’s 28 games this season.

PREDICTION: Cal 68, Oregon State 63