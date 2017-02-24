Preview: Oregon State at California

California sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into its final three games, starting with Friday’s contest against visiting Oregon State. The Golden Bears have lost three in a row for the first time this season and can’t afford to look past the last-place Beavers, who have dropped 14 of their last 15 games.

Coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad had a golden opportunity to bolster its resume Wednesday against No. 7 Oregon but squandered a 16-point, second-half lead and lost 68-65 as the Ducks’ Dillon Brooks hit a game-winning 3-pointer with two-tenths of a second remaining. “Obviously, if we had won, it would have been a signature win for us, what we’ve been looking for,” Cal's Jabari Bird told reporters. “It’s an uphill battle. It’s going to be tough getting to the Tournament, but we can do it.” Bird is averaging 20.7 points over the last three games for the Golden Bears, who close the regular season next week on the road against Utah and Colorado. First, they’ll need to get past struggling Oregon State, which registered its first conference win of the campaign on Sunday versus Utah but committed 21 turnovers in Wednesday’s 79-66 loss at Stanford.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-24, 1-15 Pac-12): Oregon State trailed by as many as 25 points against Stanford but received another encouraging effort from 6-11 sophomore center Gligorije Rakocevic, who scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. With star forward Tres Tinkle out indefinitely due to a broken wrist, the Beavers are leaning heavily on the tandem of Stephen Thompson Jr. and Drew Eubanks, who combined for 41 points in last month’s 69-58 loss to Cal. Eubanks had a strong second half Wednesday against Stanford and finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

ABOUT CAL (18-9, 9-6): Ivan Rabb, who is averaging 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds, recorded his 15th double-double of the season against Oregon and tied the game with 10 seconds left before Brooks silenced the home crowd. Grant Mullins has emerged from a shooting slump by averaging 14 points over his last five games, while Bird is 11-of-19 from 3-point range over his last two contests. Freshman Charlie Moore is looking to get untracked after finishing with eight points on 1-of-8 shooting in the loss to Oregon.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won three in a row against Oregon State and holds an 85-62 lead in the all-time series.

2. Eubanks has recorded 11 blocked shots over his last three games.

3. Cal boasts the league’s top defense (62.7 points per game), while Oregon State ranks last in scoring at 63.9 points.

PREDICTION: Cal 73, Oregon State 61