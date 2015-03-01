(Updated: CORRECTS surge to 12-0 in graph 5 REWORDS end of third note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

California 73, Oregon State 56: David Kravish recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Golden Bears pulled away in the second half to down the visiting Beavers for the fifth straight time.

Jordan Mathews scored a team-high 17 points and Jabari Bird added 14 for Cal (17-12, 7-9 Pac-12), which shot 51.1 percent to snap a three-game skid. Tyrone Wallace produced 12 points and seven assists while Sam Singer led the reserves with eight points for the Golden Bears, who went 20-of-24 from the foul line.

Malcolm Duvivier collected 18 points and eight rebounds while Jarmal Reid had 13 points for Oregon State (17-12, 8-9), which has dropped six straight on the road. Gary Payton II tallied 12 points and Langston Morris-Walker had 10 for the Beavers, who couldn’t overcome 35.1 percent shooting.

Mathews buried two 3-pointers and Bird scored six points as part of an 18-0 burst to turn an eight-point deficit into a 54-44 advantage for Cal. Duvivier ended a six-plus minute scoring drought to pull Oregon State within eight before Mathews later sank two free throws to give the Golden Bears their biggest lead at the time at 60-46 and they coasted the rest of the way.

Mathews drilled a 3-pointer to give Cal a seven-point lead before Payton, Morris-Walker and Tanner Sanders all connected beyond the arc during a 12-0 surge to put Oregon State in front 29-24. Duvivier led all scorers with 13 points but the Golden Bears ended the first half with an 8-2 spurt to grab a 32-31 advantage at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cal finished 7-of-17 from 3-point range and won the battle of the boards 38-25. … The Golden Bears have won 16 of the last 19 meetings in Berkeley. … Payton has recorded at least one steal in every game this season.