California 83, Oregon State 71

Junior forward Jabari Bird had 23 points and seven rebounds to help California beat Oregon State 83-71 on Saturday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Junior guard Jordan Mathews scored 17 points for Cal (17-8, 7-5 in the Pacific 12 Conference). Freshman forward Jaylen Brown added 15 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Jordan Wallace scored 14 points.

Freshman forward Tres Tinkle scored 22 points for Oregon State (15-9, 6-7) and freshman guard Derrick Bruce had 11 points. Senior guard Gary Payton II and freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. each scored 10.

Cal staged an early 8-0 run to take a 15-7 lead on a jumper by Wallace and the Golden Bears went up 22-12 on a jumper by Brown.

Oregon State rallied to reduce the deficit to four on a dunk by Payton, but the Bears ended the half with an 11-4 run and carried a 41-29 lead into the break.

Cal extended its lead to 15 points early in the second half, but Oregon State cut Cal’s lead to 57-53 on two free throws by Tinkle and got to within three on a 3-pointer by Thompson.

However, a 3-pointer by Brown started an 11-5 run that helped the Bears regain control.