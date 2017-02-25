FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Cal rolls over Oregon State
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 25, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 6 months ago

Cal rolls over Oregon State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cal rolls over Oregon State

Ivan Rabb posted 16 points and nine rebounds to lead California to a 76-46 victory over visiting Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Sam Singer came off the bench to score 14 points for Cal (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Charlie Moore added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Related Coverage

Kendal Manuel scored 14 points for Oregon State (5-25, 1-16). Stephen Thompson Jr. had 12 points.

Oregon State jumped out to an 8-3 lead over the first two minutes and went up 12-5 on two free throws by Thompson. Cal responded with an 8-0 run to take a 15-14 lead on a dunk by Jabari Bird.

The Beavers briefly reclaimed the lead, but the Golden Bears mounted a 12-0 run to go up 27-16 on a pair of free throws by Kingsley Okoroh. Cal stretched its lead to 14 on a layup by Don Coleman and carried a 39-26 advantage into the break.

The Beavers cut the deficit to nine early in the second half following baskets by Gligorije Rakocevic and Manuel, but a 3-pointer by Moore helped the Bears reestablish a double-digit lead. Cal took a 46-30 lead on a dunk by Bird and extended the lead to 18 on a jumper by Rabb.

Oregon State got within 13 on two free throws by Manuel, but Cal scored the next seven points to take a 55-35 lead on a basket by Moore. The Bears pushed their lead to 25 on a 3-pointer by Grant Mullins. They led by as many as 34 in the final minutes.

Cal shot 47.5 percent from the field despite making just 2 of 13 from 3-point range. The Bears amassed a huge 42-22 rebounding advantage.

Oregon State shot 37 percent and made 4 of 14 from beyond the arc.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.