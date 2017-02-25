Cal rolls over Oregon State

Ivan Rabb posted 16 points and nine rebounds to lead California to a 76-46 victory over visiting Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Sam Singer came off the bench to score 14 points for Cal (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Charlie Moore added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kendal Manuel scored 14 points for Oregon State (5-25, 1-16). Stephen Thompson Jr. had 12 points.

Oregon State jumped out to an 8-3 lead over the first two minutes and went up 12-5 on two free throws by Thompson. Cal responded with an 8-0 run to take a 15-14 lead on a dunk by Jabari Bird.

The Beavers briefly reclaimed the lead, but the Golden Bears mounted a 12-0 run to go up 27-16 on a pair of free throws by Kingsley Okoroh. Cal stretched its lead to 14 on a layup by Don Coleman and carried a 39-26 advantage into the break.

The Beavers cut the deficit to nine early in the second half following baskets by Gligorije Rakocevic and Manuel, but a 3-pointer by Moore helped the Bears reestablish a double-digit lead. Cal took a 46-30 lead on a dunk by Bird and extended the lead to 18 on a jumper by Rabb.

Oregon State got within 13 on two free throws by Manuel, but Cal scored the next seven points to take a 55-35 lead on a basket by Moore. The Bears pushed their lead to 25 on a 3-pointer by Grant Mullins. They led by as many as 34 in the final minutes.

Cal shot 47.5 percent from the field despite making just 2 of 13 from 3-point range. The Bears amassed a huge 42-22 rebounding advantage.

Oregon State shot 37 percent and made 4 of 14 from beyond the arc.