Preview: Oregon State at Charlotte

Oregon State won't have leading scorer Tres Tinkle back until later this month, at the earliest, but the Beavers should have another key player in the lineup Saturday when they travel to Charlotte for a nonconference game. Stephen Thompson Jr. returned Thursday following a six-game absence with a foot injury and scored 20 points at Mississippi State, though he couldn't prevent Oregon State from losing for the fifth time in the last six games.

Tinkle injured his wrist last week against Fresno State, when he scored a career-high 31 points while also contributing 10 rebounds and six steals, but the injury reportedly won't require surgery. The 6-8 sophomore forward was second on the team at 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds last season before missing the final five games with a foot injury, while Thompson was the team's third-leading scorer (10.6). Drew Eubanks is another sophomore who can score in bunches, evident by the 32 points he put on the board in Monday's 84-59 win against Southern Oregon. Charlotte will be getting its first test against a team from a major conference, and the 49ers have a proven scorer in sophomore guard Jon Davis, who's averaging 20.6 points while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 17-for-28 from 3-point range.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-5): Jaquori McLaughlin has been the No. 1 newcomer for the Beavers and he's done a solid job trying to fill some of the void left behind by Gary Payton II, last season's team leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals. McLaughlin hasn't been spectacular, but he's been very consistent, scoring from 12 to 15 points in six of eight games this season. Oregon State coaches would like to see McLaughlin's assist-to-turnover ratio improve, as he's totaled 18 assists and 20 turnovers so far this season.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (5-2): Braxton Ogbueze led the 49ers in scoring last season at 13.7 points, but the 6-1 senior guard has only surpassed that mark twice this season, including a 30-point performance in an overtime loss to USC Upstate. Ogbueze is shooting 22 percent from the floor in the three games since, including 4-for-19 from 3-point range, so he'll need to get that corrected if Charlotte hopes to be competitive against Oregon State. Andrien White is the other player for the 49ers who averaged double figures last season and he gives Charlotte a third guard who's confident from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has more turnovers than its opponent in seven of eight games this season after having more in just five of 32 games last season.

2. Oregon State G Tanner Sanders was a member of the school's football team in 2014, played basketball for the Beavers last season and baseball last spring.

3. Charlotte is coached by former 12-year NBA veteran Mark Price, who averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists in his career.

PREDICTION: Charlotte 77, Oregon State 73