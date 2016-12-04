Davis, White propel Charlotte past Oregon State

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: fixes slug

Jon Davis posted 22 points and seven assists to lead Charlotte to a 69-66 victory over Oregon State on Saturday at Halton Arena in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrien White had 19 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-2). Anthony Vanhook had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kendal Manuel scored 15 points for Oregon State (3-6). Drew Eubanks had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots while Stephen Thompson Jr. had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The game was tied with just over three minutes remaining, but the 49ers regained the lead on two free throws by Davis. The Beavers had an opportunity to tie, but Thompson missed a 3-pointer with four seconds to play.

Oregon State used a 7-0 run to take a 19-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Manuel. Charlotte battled back to tie the game on a 3-pointer by White and took a 25-24 lead on another 3-pointer by White moments later. After trailing for much of the opening period, the 49ers outscored the Beavers 12-4 over the final 4:44 to carry a 34-28 lead into the break.

Charlotte went up by eight early in the second half, but Oregon State came back to tie the game on a three-point play by Eubanks.The 49ers briefly reclaimed the lead, but the Beavers responded with a 9-0 run to go up 47-38 on a layup by Keondre Dew.

The 49ers stormed back once more, staging a 13-0 run to take a 51-47 lead on a dunk by Davis. There were a number of ties and lead changes over the next few minutes, but two free throws by Davis with 3:05 remaining gave the 49ers a lead they would not relinquish.

Charlotte shot just 38.5 percent from the field. Oregon State shot 41.8 percent and had a 43-31 rebounding advantage, but the Beavers committed 18 turnovers.

