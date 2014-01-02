Preview: Oregon State at Colorado

When No. 24 Colorado opens its Pac-12 season by hosting Oregon State on Thursday, the Buffaloes’ emphasis will be on raising its defense to the high level already attained by its offense. “I’ve been hammering these guys on our defense,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the Boulder Daily Camera. “Our field goal percentage defense is not where it needs to be (ninth in the Pac-12 at 42.5 percent). ... It’s not fundamental. These guys are capable. They’ve proven it in the past. ...” The Buffaloes will face an immediate challenge in achieving their new goal as the Beavers are eighth in the nation in field goal percentage at 50.8.

Part of the reason for Colorado’s defensive shortcoming was playing the eighth-toughest schedule, according to the RPI. “If we played easy teams, it would have just gone by without exposing our weakness,” said Wesley Gordon, a 6-9 freshman forward who has added a spark to the Buffaloes’ frontcourt. Oregon State’s non-conference schedule was ranked 267th among the 351 Division I teams, with Utah and its easiest schedule in the nation marking the only worse from a Pac-12 team.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (8-4): The Beavers have two of the top eight scorers in the Pac-12 in senior guard Roberto Nelson (conference-leading 21.4 points per game) and senior forward Devon Collier (18). Oregon State senior center Angus Brandt (12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds), who missed two games with a knee injury, returned to the lineup and scored 21 points in a 76-68 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday. It was a relief for the Beavers and Brandt, a 6-10 Australian who suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the 2012-13 campaign and thought it happened again when he left an 83-71 loss to Akron on Dec. 22 early in the second half.

ABOUT COLORADO (11-2): Another influence of their schedule could be the Buffaloes’ 45.5 shooting percentage from the field, which is 10th in the Pac-12. Colorado, though, boasts three strong offensive options in junior guards Spencer Dinwiddie (15.8 points per game) and Askia Booker (12.6), and sophomore forward Josh Scott (13.1 points, fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 rebounds). The Buffaloes have nine players averaging at least 10 minutes, including three sophomores and three freshmen.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado, which has won nine straight at home, has a plus-10.5 rebounding margin while Oregon State is the only Pac-12 team with a negative margin at minus-0.7.

2. The Beavers haven’t defeated a Top 25 team on the road since a 52-45 victory over No. 15 Washington on Jan. 5, 1985.

3. The Buffaloes, who haven’t been 12-2 since the 1979-80 season, are 9-4 versus Oregon State, but lost the last meeting 64-58 in the 2012-13 regular-season finale.

PREDICTION: Colorado 77, Oregon State 69