Preview: Oregon State at Colorado

Oregon State looks to continue its best start in27 years when it visits Colorado on Wednesday night. The Beavers have wonfive of their last six and are coming off a 77-71 home win over California onSaturday.

The last time Oregon State was 11-3 orbetter through 14 games was in 1989-90, when the Gary Payton-led Beavers started12-2 en route to a 22-7 finish. It also marked the last time theprogram appeared in the NCAA Tournament. “What we are learning what to do isscratch, claw and dig in a close game,” assistant coach Gregg Gottlieb told themedia following Saturday’s victory. “We have a young team, and we are learninghow to win. Now the key is, can we sustain it?” That’s been the issue forColorado, which started 11-1 but has lost three of its last four games - including two of three Pac-12 contests.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12): Payton’sson, senior guard Gary Payton II, is now leading the Beavers, and he’s the onlyPac-12 player to rank in the conference’s top 10 in scoring (fifthwith 17.1 points per game), rebounding (eighth with 8.3), assists (second with5.4) and steals (first with 2.5). Payton has been even more impressive of late,averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals over his lasttwo outings. Freshman forward Tres Tinkle, the son of head coach Wayne Tinkle, isthe only other Oregon State player averaging in double figures with 12.1 pointsper game while freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. is averaging 9.7 and leadingthe team with 23 3-pointers.

ABOUT COLORADO (12-4, 1-2): The Buffaloesaveraged 84.5 points per outing during their 11-1 start but that per-gameaverage has dipped to 60.3 points over their last four contests. Senior forwardJosh Scott is averaging a team-best 17.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while guardsGeorge King and Josh Fortune are contributing a combined 25 points and 8.4rebounds per game. Colorado is outrebounding the opposition by an average of10.5 per game, which trails only Arizona (plus-11.8) in the Pac-12.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado has won five of eight meetings withOregon State since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12, including a 78-71 win in theopening round of last season’s Pac-12 Tournament.

2. This only will be the fourth true road game thisseason for the Beavers, who can eclipse last year’s road-win total (two) with avictory Wednesday.

3. Colorado’s 39.3-percent 3-point accuracy rankssecond in the Pac-12 while Oregon State is the conference’s best at defendingtreys, with opponents shooting only 31.2 percent beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Colorado 76, Oregon State 70