Preview: Oregon State at Colorado

Of the seven major college basketball conferences,only four teams have yet to win a league game. That total will at least shrinkto three Thursday night with winless Pac-12 programs Oregon State and Coloradofacing off in Boulder.

After both schools finished at least .500 in thePac-12 a season ago, Colorado and Oregon State are off to disappointing 0-7starts. Both teams obviously have missed their senior leaders from last season –All-Pac 12 first-team selections Buffaloes forward Josh Scott and Beavers guardGary Payton II – but injury has been added to absence at Oregon State which hasbeen without leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Tres Tinkle (20.2points, 8.3 boards) since Nov. 25 because of a wrist injury. Colorado coach TadBoyle can’t blame the same with a relatively healthy roster on theprogram’s longest losing skid (seven games) since the 2008-09 season. “We haveto look in the mirror,” Boyle told cubuffs.com earlier thisweek. “What I am doing as a coach? What is an assistant coach doing or notdoing? What is the trainer doing or not doing? What is our strength coach doingor not doing? Each individual player needs to do the same thing … and look inthe mirror.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-16, 0-7 Pac-12): Tinkle, a6-8 sophomore forward who’s the son of coach Wayne Tinkle, missed thelast 14 games and is expected to sit out two more as the Beavers visit Boulderand Salt Lake City this week. Fellow sophomore forward Drew Eubanks, though, stepped up his game and is the only Pac-12 player in the top 10 inrebounding (8.5), field-goal percentage (58.2) and blocked shots (2.4). Eubanksalso is averaging 14.7 points and is joined in double figures by guards StephenThompson Jr. (15.5) and JaQuori McLaughlin (10.9).

ABOUT COLORADO (10-10, 0-7): The Buffaloes haveat least been close to breaking through with four of their last six lossescoming by three points or fewer, including road overtime setbacks last week atWashington 85-83 and Washington State 91-89. Guard Derrick White (16.5points), forward Xavier Johnson (15.5) and swingman George King (11.3) are averagingdouble digits, with White having scored at least 20 in four of the last sixoutings. White also is pacing the team with 4.3 assists per game while forwardWesley Gordon (8.0) and King (7.3) are the top rebounders.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado won six of 10 games againstOregon State since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, but each team won on its homefloor a season ago.

2. The Buffaloes rank 11th in the Pac-12in allowing 83.9 points per conference game, but the Beavers have been thelowest-scoring team (56.6) in league play.

3. Coloradoand Oregon State share the worst turnover margin in Pac-12 games at minus-4 per contest.

PREDICTION: Colorado 77, Oregon State 68