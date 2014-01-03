No. 24 Colorado 64, Oregon State 58: Josh Scott recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the host Buffaloes held off the Beavers in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Askia Booker and freshman Jaron Hopkins scored 13 points apiece as Colorado is 12-2 for the first time since the 1979-80 season despite missing 15 of its 20 shots from 3-point range. Xavier Johnson added nine points and nine rebounds while Spencer Dinwiddie contributed nine points, five assists and three steals.

Roberto Nelson, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 20 points per game, had 23 for Oregon State (8-5), which entered the game seventh in the nation in field goal percentage at 50.8 but shot 37.5 percent. Devon Collier registered eight points and eight rebounds.

Colorado led 28-23 at intermission on Scott’s alley-oop bucket off Dinwiddie’s pass with four seconds left. After Oregon State scored seven straight points to make it 40-40, the Buffaloes responded with a 9-0 run - highlighted by Johnson’s putback slam of Dinwiddie’s fastbreak miss after Wesley Gordon’s block.

Colorado increased its lead to 58-46 on Johnson’s three-point play with just under five minutes left, but Malcolm Duvivier’s 3-pointer capped a 10-2 run to bring Oregon State within 60-56 with just over two minutes left. The Buffaloes put it away with four free throws in the final two minutes while not allowing a field goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State junior F Eric Moreland, who averaged 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds last season, returned after missing the first 12 games because of an unspecified violation of team rules and grabbed 10 rebounds while registering a game-high four of the Beavers’ 17 turnovers. ... Colorado, which recorded the most prolific free-throw shooting performance in school history (26-for-26) in its last game - an 84-70 victory over Georgia on Saturday, was 17-for-27 against the Beavers. ... Oregon State hasn’t defeated a Top 25 team on the road since a 52-45 victory over No. 15 Washington on Jan. 5, 1985.