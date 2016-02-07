Oregon State 60, Colorado 56

Stephen Thompson Jr. made three free throws with less than 30 seconds remaining and Gary Payton II added two to give Oregon State a 60-56 win over Colorado on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Colorado guard Xavier Talton, who made his third 3-pointer of the game with 1:54 left to tie the score at 55, fouled Thompson on the perimeter to set up two free throws with 28 seconds remaining.

Two nights previously, Thompson gave the Beavers a 71-69 win over Utah with his three free throws with .01 of a second left after he was fouled on a wild 3-point attempt from 30 feet. He finished with 14 points against Colorado (17-6, 6-4 Pac-12).

Colorado guard Kevin King was fouled on a strong move to the basket with 15 seconds left but made only one of two attempts at the line to cut the lead to 57-56. Thompson was fouled with 14 seconds left and converted the first free throw before missing the second, but Payton managed to grab the offensive rebound before getting fouled.

Payton’s two free throws with 12 seconds left gave Oregon State (13-8, 4-6) its 60-56 advantage. Colorado attempted only one shot, a 3-pointer by guard Josh Fortune with three seconds left, but it banged off the rim.

Colorado rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit despite playing the second half without its top player, senior center Josh Scott.

Scott suffered a sprained left ankle near the end of the first half. One of the Pac-12’s best post players, Scott had one point and two rebounds in 16 minutes. He averaged 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds entering the game.

Colorado outscored Oregon State 12-3 in the first four minutes of the second half to get back into the game. Two 3-pointers by Talton on Colorado’s first two possessions of the half helped fuel the rally.

Colorado managed to stay close despite committing 24 turnovers. Oregon State shot only 35.3 percent from the field and struggled at the free-throw line, making 18 of 27.