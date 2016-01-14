Colorado 71, Oregon State 54

Senior forward Josh Scott scored a season-high 25 points and collected 12 rebounds to help Colorado register a 71-54 victory over Oregon State in Pac-12 play on Wednesday in Boulder, Colo.

Junior forward Wesley Gordon had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Buffaloes (13-4, 2-2). Junior guard Josh Fortune also scored 12 points as Colorado won for the second time in five games.

Senior point guard Gary Payton II scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed a season-best 15 rebounds for the Beavers (11-4, 2-2). Freshman guard Steven Thompson Jr. was the only other player to reach double digits with 10 points as Oregon State shot a porous 29.5 percent from the field.

Scott scored 14 of his points in the second half while recording his third straight double-double and ninth of the season. The 6-foot-9 Gordon blocked six or more shots for the third time this season and the Buffaloes posted a 48-33 rebounding advantage.

Payton’s layup put Oregon State within 46-42 with 7:38 left before a three-point play by Fortune started a 10-3 Colorado run to make it an 11-point margin. The Buffaloes later used a 10-1 surge to build the lead to 18 while closing out the victory as the Beavers missed 11 of their final 13 shots.

Colorado led 37-31 after a dunk by sophomore forward Tory Miller with 14:28 remaining before Payton scored the next seven to give Oregon State a one-point lead. Colorado answered with its own 7-0 run and a tip-in by Gordon gave the Buffaloes a 44-38 edge with 9:47 to play.

Colorado led 20-12 after Fortune’s basket with 7:59 left in the first half before the Beavers rolled off the next eight to tie it. The Buffaloes responded with a 9-3 burst and ended up taking a 29-25 lead into the break.