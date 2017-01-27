Colorado beats Oregon State for first Pac-12 win

Colorado pulled away from Oregon State late to defeat the Beavers 85-78 Thursday at the Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo., in a matchup of squads that were previously winless in Pac-12 Conference play.

The game featured more offense than expected, especially from Oregon State. The Beavers matched their conference season scoring average when they took their last lead at 56-55 with 12:14 remaining.

Down by a point, the Buffaloes then used an 8-0 run to match their biggest lead of the game to that point at 63-56. The Beavers cut the lead to 72-70 with 4:06 left but could not get over the hump.

Colorado (11-10, 1-7 Pac-12) was led by George King with 24 points. He was joined in double figures by Bryce Peters (15 points), Xavier Johnson (10) and Dominique Collier (10).

Oregon State (4-17, 0-8 Pac-12) got 27 points from Drew Eubanks and a career-high 26 from Stephen Thompson Jr. It was the sixth consecutive game that Colorado allowed an opposing player to score a career high in points. Jaquori McLaughlin added 12 points for the Beavers.

The Buffaloes used five new starters after the usual starters failed to produce a conference win. The message sent by coach Tad Boyle apparently took, as the bench had 27 first-half points while the starters accounted for just 14.

Oregon State, last in the Big 12 in scoring on the season, came out hot. The Beavers hit 10 of their first 11 shots, including all four from 3-point range.

However, the Buffaloes stayed close and grabbed a 39-32 lead with 2:59 left in the half. Colorado took a 41-40 lead into halftime thanks to 17 points from King. The teams combined to shoot 12 of 23 from 3-point range in the first half.

Oregon State was led by Thompson with 13 first-half points and Eubanks with 12.

For the game, Colorado shot 50 percent from the floor while Oregon State made 54.9 percent.