Preview: Oregon State at DePaul

When OregonState visits DePaul on Sunday, it will be only the second time in 68 years thatthe two schools will have played each other. In the only other meeting betweenthe Beavers and Blue Demons, Basketball Hall of Famer George Mikanled DePaul to a win in 1945. This time, it will be Oregon State’s RobertoNelson who will command the attention.

Nelson has goneover 30 points twice already this season to lead thePac-12 in scoring at 27 points per game, tying him for fifth best in thenation. While Nelson had 17 points In Oregon State’s 101-81 rout of SIU-Edwardsville,Devon Collier’s 20 points led the Beavers to their third straight win. DePaulhas dropped its last two, including a 77-59 decision to Texas in the consolationgame of the CBE Classic.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-1): The Beavers have shot 59.2 percent from the field in their last twogames as Collier has averaged 24.5 points on 69.2 percent shooting. Collieris averaging 20 points per game overall with a team-leading 9.7 rebounds andsix blocked shots. After missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL,6-10 center Angus Brandt has returned strong with 11.8 points and 6.5 reboundsper game.

ABOUT DEPAUL (3-3): The Blue Demons have gotten off to a slow start with a tough earlyschedule that has included losses to Southern Mississippi, Wichita State andTexas. Cleveland Melvin and Brandon Young have led DePaul on the score sheet,averaging 16.5 and 15.5 points, respectively, while shooting a combined 51.8percent from the field. Coach Oliver Purnell’s squad ranks second in the BigEast on the defensive boards, averaging 32.3 a game, with Melvin turning in ateam-leading 5.7 rebounds per contest.

1. Nelson hasscored in double figures in 21 straight games dating to last season.

2. DePaul hasfive scholarship players 6-8 or taller for the first time under Purnell.

3. The Beavershave been getting it done despite having F Eric Moreland, their leadingrebounder and shot-blocker from a year ago, sit out the first 14 games due to aviolation of team rules.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 77, DePaul 74