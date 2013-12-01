DePaul 93, Oregon State 81: Cleveland Melvin scored 23 points and Brandon Young added 21 points as all five starters for the host Blue Demons scored in doublefigures to pull away from the Beavers. Sandi Marcius,who had been averaging 3.5 points for the Blue Demons (4-3), added 15 points byhitting all six of his field goal attempts while Tommy Hamilton IV had 14points and Billy Garrett Jr. had 13 points and 10 assists. DePaul shot 57.9percent from the field to snap a two-game losing skid.

Devon Collier‘scareer-high 32 points and game-high nine rebounds led the Beavers (3-2). RobertoNelson, who came in as the nation’s fifth-leading scorer with 27 points pergame, finished with 19 points and just two assists after getting into early foultrouble in the second half.

The Blue Demonsrode an 18-6 run from late in the first half to 15:53 of the second half for a57-45 lead, with Melvin and Garrett Jr. combining for 12 points to lead the way.DePaul extended its lead to as many as 20 during the final 14 minutes to win thefirst meeting between the two schools since 1945.

Collier notchedhis third straight 20-point game by halftime, hitting 8-of-10 shots for 22points with five rebounds to keep the Beavers close after Oregon State trailed by asmany as 12. DePaul shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes to take a43-39 lead at the intermission behind Young’s 11 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nelson notched his 22nd straight game scoringin double figures dating to last season. ... DePaul was without sixth man CharlesMcKinney due to a violation of team rules. ... DePaul finished with 17 assists whileOregon State had 11.